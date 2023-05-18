The ConVal softball team used 13 hits and got a complete-game effort in the circle from Lily Mandel to cruise to an 11-4 win over Milford on Wednesday in Peterborough.
The Cougars (9-4) jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead through two innings and led 7-0 after three.
Ashlyn Cronin knocked in three runs. Samantha Henderson had two hits with an RBI. Hannah Beisang had two hits with an RBI and a double.
Mandel allowed four runs on six hits. She struck out 12 and did not allow a free pass.
ConVal hosts John Stark on Friday at 7 p.m. at Adams Playground.
Conant softball outlasts Monadnock
There was no shortage of offense on Wednesday at Community Field in Jaffrey as Monadnock and Conant combined for 27 hits. But it was the Orioles that staved off Monadnock to take a 13-9 win.
Shayla Seppala was 4-for-4, clubbing three doubles and driving in four runs. Francesca Ketola was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Sophia Spingola also was 3-for-4, driving in one run and swiping three bases. Rylee Herr was 2-for-5 out of the leadoff spot for the Orioles (7-5) with a stolen base.
Cainen Avery was 4-for-5 for the Huskies (3-10). Arianna Drouin was 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Tiannah Hull was 2-for-2.
Drouin was hit hard in the circle, allowing 13 runs on 16 hits. She was relieved by Eliza Harwood who allowed just two hits over three innings.
Graecen Kirby went the distance for Conant, allowing 12 hits and walking three while striking out four.
Conant travels to Kearsarge on Friday. Monadnock hosts Fall Mountain.
Keene boys tennis gets senior night W
The Keene High boys tennis team grabbed a clean sweep of Concord on senior night at the courts on Arch Street on Wednesday, winning 9-0.
Senior Dillon Rodgers won 8-5 at No. 2 singles. Senior Max Santos picked up an 8-1 win at No. 4. Senior Nick Cusack picked up a 9-7 win in the sixth singles slot.
Ethan Lewis, Matt McGreer and Sam Bergeron also brought home singles victories. The Blackbirds (8-4) regular doubles lineup swept the final three matchups. Lewis and Rodgers won 8-1 at first doubles. McGreer and Santos were 8-3 winners at second doubles and Bergeron and Cusack also were 8-2 winners.
Keene travels to Hanover today.
Other scores from Wednesday:
Baseball
Hinsdale 19, Franklin 7
Softball
Hinsdale 23, Franklin 6
Fall Mountain 4, Hollis-Brookline 2
Girls lacrosse
Hanover 18, Keene-Monadnock 6
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
