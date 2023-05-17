The Fall Mountain baseball team had the bats going early and often, defeating Hinsdale 13-3 in five innings on the road on Tuesday.
The Wildcats (10-3) laced 11 hits. Patrick Connors paced the attack going 4-for-4 with a double while scoring three times an driving in four runs.
Jager Klema was 1-for-3 with four RBI. Mitchell Cormier and Devyn Cheeney each had a baseball and two RBI.
Cormier tossed all five innings for Fall Mountain, allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Aidan Davis was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning for Hinsdale. The Keene State commit also pitched 2.2 innings of relief, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Josh Southwick was 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Pacers (6-8).
Fall Mountain travels to Monadnock on Friday. Hinsdale travels to Franklin today at 4 p.m.
ConVal boys lacrosse falls at home to Alvirne
Alvirne scored twice late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead as the ConVal boys lacrosse team fell 8-6 on Tuesday in Peterborough.
The Cougars (5-6) got two goals each from Noah Lambert and Kelly McMahon. Gabe Fret and Kiernan King also found the back of the net.
Eric McGrath and Noah Stewart each chipped in with two assists.
Nick Squatrito made 13 saves in the loss.
ConVal travels to Pembroke on Friday.
Other scores from Tuesday:
Boys lacrosse
Keene-Monadnock 11, Merrimack Valley 6
Softball
Fall Mountain 10, Hinsdale 3
Boys tennis
Oyster River 9, ConVal 0
Girls tennis
Pembroke 8, ConVal 1
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.