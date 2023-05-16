Kirby hits K-milestone in no-hitter
It was an afternoon Graecen Kirby won’t soon forget in the circle for the Conant softball team. The junior slinger struck out 15, eclipsing the 300-career strikeout mark in an exclamation point on top of a no-hitter as the Orioles topped Winnisquam 13-1 in five innings Monday in Jaffrey.
That’s right. 15 strikeouts, five innings. Each out recorded was by the K. Winnisquam etched one run in the fifth after a catcher’s interference. The run came around to score on a wild pitch, stolen base and was plated on a dropped third strike. Kirby walked just one
At the plate, Kirby was 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Violet Bennett was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Sophia Spingola also drove in three runs. Rylee Herr was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Maddie Bergeron had a triple and an RBI.
Conant hosts Monadnock on Wednesday.
Dean tosses no-hitter for Monadnock
Hits were at a premium for both sides Monday in Swanzey Center, but it was Monadnock junior Ben Dean that posted a zero in Belmont’s hit column to lead the Huskies to a 5-2 win.
Dean needed the max amount of pitches to get the complete-game, throwing 122 as he struck out 13 and walked seven. Belmont scored both runs on wild pitches.
Monadnock (12-0) mustered just four hits, and found themselves knotted 2-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth. Koby Kidney knocked a run-scoring single, his second RBI of the day, to put the Huskies in front. Jake Hilliard then knocked a two-run single to give Monadnock a three-run cushion.
Monadnock travels to Conant on Wednesday.
Conant baseball grabs walk-off win
Back-to-back errors by Winnisquam allowed the Conant baseball team to score the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh and walk-off 5-4 winners Monday at Humiston Field in Jaffrey.
Hunter Schultz came around to score after starting the final frame with a single. He stole third and scored on an error. Then Corey Collins scored on an error on a Luke Lambert grounder to end the game.
The Orioles (9-3) held a 3-1 lead until the six when Winnisquam charged ahead 4-3. Lane LeClair pitched a complete game, striking out 10 while scattering 10 hits and three walks.
Schultz was 2-for-3 at the plate. Collins was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Kaden Kirby and Lambert also drove in runs.
Keene High softball fends off Dover
The Keene High softball team needed every bit of offense it could get to fend off a pesky Dover squad in a back-and-forth 11-10 win Monday in Dover.
The Blackbirds trailed 8-5 after five innings and 9-8 heading into the seventh inning. But Keene (7-9) rallied in the final frame, scoring three on four hits, a hit batter and a fielders choice.
Ashlyn Clay gave the Birds the lead in the second with a three-run home run to center.
Jillian Goodnow was 4-for-5 with two runs scored. Lexi Lounder was 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Taylan Wheeler and Sydney MacLean each two hits, including a double. MacLean drove in two runs while Wheeler scored twice and also drove in a run.
Keene hosts Salem on Friday.
Fall Mountain baseball keeps pace
Patrick Connors struck out 13 in a complete-game effort as the Fall Mountain baseball team picked up a 7-3 win over Mascoma Valley on the road Monday.
Connors allowed just six hits and two walks. He held Mascoma scoreless until a three-run sixth.
The Wildcats (9-3) added three insurance runs in the seventh to seal the win. Connors helped himself with a hit, and RBI and two runs scored. Jager Klema had two hits and an RBI. Max Vogel was 1-for-3 with two RBI.
Fall Mountains travels to Hinsdale today at 4 p.m.
Monadnock softball bashes 15 hits in win
The Monadnock softball team picked up its third win, defeating Belmont 8-2 behind an offensive onslaught Monday in Swanzey Center.
The Huskies (3-9) mashed 15 hits, and took command after a five-run third inning. Arianna Drouin was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. She also tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out two and walking one.
Cainen Avery and Liv Knightley were each 3-for-4 with an RBI. Shaylee Branon and Nicole Braley each had two hits, with Branon driving in a run.
The Huskies travel to play Conant on Wednesday.
Keene boys tennis tops Merrimack
The Keene High boys tennis team took an 8-1 win over Merrimack on the road Monday.
Dillon Rodgers, Matt McGreer, Max Santos, Sammy Howe and Sam Bergeron each took singles victories for the Blackbirds (7-4).
Rodgers paired with Ethan Lewis to win at first doubles. McGreer and Santos won at second doubles while Bergeron and Nick Cusack took the win in the third doubles match.
Keene hosts Concord on Wednesday for its final home match.
Conant girls tennis topped by Pelham
The Conant girls tennis team wrapped up the regular season at 7-7 following a 5-4 loss to Pelham Monday.
Margaret Winiecki won 8-0 in the top singles spot while Kelly Williams won her fifth-straight match at second singles, winning 8-6. Nobley Walker was an 8-5 winner in the fourth singles slot.
Winiecki and Williams teamed up to win 8-0 at first doubles.
The Orioles await seeding for the Division III tournament, which is slated to begin on May 24.
First hole-in-one notched at Keene CC
George Freund notched the first hole-in-one of the season at Keene Country Club Monday morning.
Playing the 155-yard par-three eighth, Freund hit a 4-hybrid to find the bottom of the cup. He was playing with his wife, Jane. It was his fourth career hole-in-one, but his first at Keene CC.
— Sentinel Staff
