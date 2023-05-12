Ketola tosses no-hitter vs. Raymond
Jordan Ketola did not allow a hit through five frames as the Conant baseball team defeated Raymond 12-0 in five innings on Thursday in Raymond.
The junior struck out seven and walked only two batters, needing just 54 pitches to get the win. The Orioles (8-2) scored four runs in the fifth to induce the run rule and clinch their seventh consecutive win.
Ketola added a hit and two RBI at the plate. Lane LeClair was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Corey Collins was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Joe Bergeron was 2-for-2 with a double.
Conant travels to face Stevens today at 4 p.m.
Keene boys lax bests Brattleboro
The Keene-Monadnock boys lacrosse team defeated Brattleboro 10-5 on Thursday at Keene High.
Johnny Griffin had a game-high five goals with two assists and three ground balls for the Blackbirds (4-8). Mikey Anger had three goals, two assists and also tacked on three ground balls.
Aidan Tarr and Jacob Worcester each found the back of the net once. Chase Hill chipped in with an assist while Trey Jewett had a team-high six ground balls.
Keene travels to face Windham today at 4 p.m.
ConVal boys lax edges out Hanover
Caden Robbins scored the game-winning goal as the ConVal boys lacrosse team took a 6-5 win over Hanover on the road on Thursday.
Eric McGrath and Noah Lambert each scored twice for the Cougars (5-4). McGrath added an assist. Kelly McMahon had a goal and two assists. Bryson Boice and Gabe Fret each added helpers.
Nick Squatrito made 18 saves to preserve the win.
ConVal hosts Souhegan today at 4 p.m.
Keene boys tennis tops Memorial
The Keene High boys tennis team pulled out a tight contest against Manchester Memorial, taking a 5-4 win at home on Thursday.
Dillon Rodgers was 8-2 at second singles. Matt McGreer was an 8-4 winner in the No. 3 singles slot. Max Santos took an 8-0 win in the fourth singles slot while Sam Bergeron won 8-5 at No. 5.
Bergeron and Nick Cusack won 8-3 at third doubles to clinch the win.
Keene (6-3) will resume a rain-interrupted match against Exeter on Saturday in Keene at 11 a.m.
ConVal boys fall to Kingswood
The ConVal boys tennis team was defeated 6-3 on Thursday.
Carter Rosseau was an 8-5 winner in the second singles match, coming back from a 5-2 deficit to take the win. He teamed up with Harrison Bernier for an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles. Wyatt Burbank and Jake Daniels won 8-5 in the first doubles match.
ConVal hosts Coe Brown today at 4 p.m.
Conant girls tennis drops match
The Conant girls tennis team came up short on Thursday, falling 6-3 to Lebanon.
Kelly Williams was the highlight at second singles, taking a 9-8 win after a seven-point tiebreaker to clinch it.
Margaret Winiecki continued her dominance in the Orioles top singles spot, winning 8-1. Winiecki and Williams teamed up to take an 8-0 win in the first doubles match.
