The Fall Mountain baseball team punched its ticket to the quarterfinals of the NHIAA Division III Tournament with a 5-1 win over Winnisquam on Thursday at Hubbard Park in Walpole.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats (12-5) will play No. 2 Bishop Brady on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in Nashua.
After falling behind in the top of the first on Thursday, the Wildcats held firm and scored five unanswered to extend their season.
Mitch Cormier started and threw two innings, and allowed two hits with strikeouts and three walks. Winnisquam’s lone run was unearned on a throwing error. He was pulled after two having thrown 48 pitches.
Patrick Connors threw five shutout innings in relief, allowing five hits an one walk with four strikeouts.
Cormier tied the game with a run-scoring single in the third. Devyn Cheeney put the Wildcats up with a two-run single in the fourth, and Connors tacked on insurance with a two-run double in the sixth.
Cole Garrow was 3-for-3 for Fall Mountain. Porter Willett, Jager Klema and Zach Patch each had a hit. Foster Willett swiped two bases.
Bats quiet as Blackbirds are eliminated
The Keene High baseball team was eliminated in the first round of the NHIAA Division I Tournament on Thursday, falling 3-1 to Goffstown at St. Anselm’s College in Goffstown.
The Blackbirds (9-11) managed just three hits and were held scoreless until the sixth inning.
A strong start from junior Zak Whitney kept Keene in the game. The right-hander tossed five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Goffstown pulled ahead with back-to-back two-out base hits in the third inning that plated a pair of runs. The Grizzlies made it 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth.
But Goffstown righty Will Perkowski kept Keene bats at bay. He went the distance, striking out seven with three walks.
Keene scored in the sixth after pinch runner Nolan Gillis stole third and scored on a throwing error.
Senior Jack Riendeau had two hits for Keene and senior Carter Hennessey doubled.
Cam Tinnin relieved Whitney in the sixth, allowing one hit and striking out one in one inning of work.
Hinsdale eliminated in Division IV
The Hinsdale baseball team was eliminated from the NHIAA Division IV Tournament on Thursday, falling 11-1 to No. 4 Derryfield.
The Pacers, who earned the No. 13 seed in the tournament, finish the season 9-12.
ConVal eliminated by Oyster River
The ConVal boys lacrosse team couldn’t find the offense to keep up, losing to Oyster River 10-2 in the first round of the NHIAA Division II Tournament on Thursday evening in Durham.
The Cougars finish the season, the first under head coach Barton Wheeler, at 8-8.
Senior goalie Nick Squatrito made 18 saves in the loss.
Senior Noah Stewart scored and assisted on an Eric McGrath goal.
