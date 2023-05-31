The Keene High softball team did everything it could to put itself in reach of a stunning first-round upset, but the Blackbirds had little answer for Winnacunnet ace Maddy Eaton.
Eaton tossed a no-hitter, striking out 17 Blackbirds in a 1-0 win in the first round of the NHIAA Division I Tournament.
Makenzie Neese dueled her admirably in the pitcher’s circle for Keene, allowing just five hits with three strikeouts and no walks. She walked two and Keene also reached base on one error.
Winnacunnet plated the game’s lone run in the after a leadoff double and bloop, two-out single.
The Blackbirds finish the season 7-13.
ConVal tops Bow in another thriller
The ConVal softball team picked up a 4-3 win over Bow in the first round of the NHIAA Division II Tournament to advance to the quarterfinals in dramatic fashion on Wednesday in Bow.
The Cougars will face No. 1 Kingswood on Saturday.
ConVal, which was handed the No. 9 seed after losing out on a four-team tiebreaker heading into the postseason, faced No. 8 Bow just one week after falling to the Falcons 6-5 in 14 innings in the regular season.
The Cougars (11-6) got their revenge to extend their season.
ConVal scored three runs in the first inning with an RBI single from Avery Moore and a two-run single from Lily Mandel. The Cougars got their fourth run in the second when Morgan Bemont plated Samantha Henderson with a single.
Mandel went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits wit no walks. She struck out three, putting the Keene State-commit at 100 punchouts on the season.
Fall Mountain shut out, eliminated
The Fall Mountain softball team had its season come to a bitter end with a 13-0 loss to Somersworth on Wednesday in Langdon.
The Wildcats, who earned the No. 7 seed in the Division III Tournament. Their season ends at 10-8.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
