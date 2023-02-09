Monadnock senior Evan Dumaine finished with 21 points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark as the Huskies boys basketball team throttled Hillsboro-Deering 72-39 on Wednesday night in Swanzey Center.
Dumaine hit the milestone in the third quarter.
Freshman Koby Kidney poured in 20 points for the Huskies (6-10) while Nate Johnson had eight points — all in the first quarter.
Monadnock, winners of three of its last four, close out the regular season with back-to-back games against Fall Mountain on Thursday at home at 5:30 p.m. and Friday in Langdon at 6:30 p.m.
Brynn Rautiola hits 1,000 in Orioles win
Conant senior guard Brynn Rautiola became the second Orioles to eclipse the 1,000-point this season, joining Emma Tenters, as the Conant girls basketball team returned to its dominant ways with a 58-19 win over Belmont on Wednesday in Jaffrey.
Rautiola finished with 24 points. Needing 18 to hit the milestone, she hit the mark on an assist from Tenters. Tenters finished with 15 points.
The Orioles (16-1) close out the regular season Friday when they host Kearsarge at 6 p.m.
Newport too much for Pacers to handle
The Hinsdale girls’ basketball team suffered it’s third consecutive loss, and its second to Newport in five days with a 73-36 loss on Wednesday night in Newport.
Addy Nardolillo led the Pacers (9-5) with 18 points. Daylyn Dupui had seven points while Aleah Owens had six points.
The Pacers host Mount Royal tonight at 5 p.m.
Blackbird girls hoops falls to Windham
The Keene High Blackbirds girls basketball team dropped a 60-43 home decision Wednesday night to the visiting Windham Jaguars.
Marin Shaffer and Harper Zalaski led the way for the Blackbirds each with 9 points. Molly Chamberlin led the way defensively with 5 steals while Zalaski led the team in rebounds with 5 (3 offensive).
KSC women get little offense in loss
The Keene State women’s basketball team could muster just 10 first-half points and went on to lose 69-34 against UMass-Dartmouth Wednesday night in Keene.
The Owls (5-15, 3-11 LEC) then went on to be outscored 20-4 in the third quarter to trail 45-14 heading into the fourth.
Keene State put up 20 points in the fourth.
Valerie Luizzi and Elizabeth Gonyea had eight points apiece, but no Owl reached double-figures. Rylee Burgess grabbed 14 rebounds. The Owls travels to face Castleton on Wednesday.
