Monadnock boys pull away for win
The Monadnock boys’ basketball team put in a massive second-half effort and pulled away late to earn a 57-45 win over Kearsarge on Tuesday night in Swanzey Center.
Trailing 25-22 at halftime, the Huskies (5-10) held Kearsarge to just three points in the third quarter to lead 36-28 heading into the final stanza. They kept the throttle down over the final eight minutes, scoring 21 points en route to the win.
Senior Evan Doumaine led the way with 20 points. Nate Johnson poured in 15 points while Ben Dean had 13 points and went 7-for-8 on the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help lock in the win.
The Huskies host Hillsboro-Deering tonight at 5:30 p.m.
Conant boys’ hoops hangs on, hands Concord Christian first loss of season
The Conant boys basketball team handed Division IV power Concord Christian Academy its first loss of the season, pulling out a 46-43 win on Tuesday night in Jaffrey.
Jordan Nagle had 10 points for the Orioles (11-6) while Manny Hodgson, Jared Nagle, Lane LeClair and Ben Sawyer each had nine points in the win.
Conant closes the regular season out Thursday at Kearsarge.
Keene High girls’ Nordic team places third, boys eighth in 12-team event
The Keene Nordic ski team competed in a 12-team race hosted by Kearsage at the Proctor Academy Nordic Trails on Tuesday.
The Keene girls’ earned a third-place finish. Reagan Hoy finished eighth to lead the Blackbirds just ahead of Ella Hoy in ninth. Alexis Hills (20th) and Lily Hansen (21st) closed out the scoring.
The Keene boys finished eighth with Sully Sturtz leading the way in 24th for the Birds. Hyrum Pinegar (34th), John Walton (36th) and Cormac Hill (38th) also registered points. Keene travels to White Mountain High School on Saturday for the NH Series Freestyle Race.
ConVal boys drop tight one to Pelham
The ConVal boys’ basketball team put three scorers in double figures, but it was not enough to top Pelham, losing 63-58 on Tuesday night on the road.
Joe Gutwein had 18 for the Cougars (8-4). Noah Stewart and Ryan Close each had 16 points.
The Cougars host Hollis-Brookline on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Keene High girls’ hoops can’t keep pace with Windham in home loss
The Keene High girls’ basketball team lost to Windham 60-43 on Tuesday night at Keene High. Harper Zalaski had 12 points for the Blackbirds (5-6).
Keene hosts Manchester Memorial on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Franklin Pierce men stumble in second half in loss to Southern NH
After holding the lead in the first half, the Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team lost their grip in the second half against Northeast-10 Conference rival Southern New Hampshire University, falling to the Penmen 75-67 on Tuesday evening in Rindge.
The Ravens (14-9, 9-7 NE10) held a 40-34 lead after 20 minutes, but could not keep the pace, shooting just 36.7 percent from the field in the second — including 2-for-13 from the beyond the arc down the stretch.
Mohamed Traore had 16 points for the Ravens. Sean Trumper poured in 14 points while Brandon Kolek followed with 12.
After previously having won seven straight, the Ravens (14-9, 9-7 NE10) have dropped their last two. They host Saint Anselm on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s hoops’ second-half comeback falls short
The Franklin Pierce women’s basketball team did well to close a 23-point halftime gap, but the early deficit proved to be too much in a 71-63 loss to Southern New Hampshire on Tuesday in Rindge.
The Ravens (7-16, 3-13) trailed 38-15 at halftime, scoring just four points in the second quarter while going 1-for-11 from the floor. They bounced back to shoot 62.5 percent from the field in the third to take 14 points out of the Penmen lead.
Leana Heitmann had 19 points for the Ravens while Ines Gimenez Monserrat had 18. Anna Badosa Soler had 10 point and 10 rebounds.
The Ravens host Saint Anselm on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
— Sentinel Staff
