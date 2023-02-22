Hinsdale girls’ hoops knocked out in first round of tournament
The Hinsdale girls’ basketball team was eliminated in the first round of the Division IV tournament after a 39-18 loss at Sunapee on Tuesday night.
The Pacers, who entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed, finish their season 11-8.
Sunapee finished the game on a 23-6 run after the Pacers already trailed 16-12.
Blackbird girls’ hockey snags a ‘W’
After scoring just two goals over its last two games, the Keene High girls’ hockey team got the offense it needed and the defense took care of the rest in a 3-1 win over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge on the road Tuesday night.
Cam Ladzinski scored twice for the Blackbirds (8-8). Mauren Ladzinski added a goal as well. Sidney Hauser got the win in net for Keene.
The Blackbirds play their final home game of the regular season today against ConVal-Conant at 6:30 p.m. The team will be raising funds for “Team Regan” and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
ConVal boys’ basketball finishes regular season with win on road
The ConVal boys’ basketball team closed out its regular season slate with a narrow 59-57 win over Hanover on the road Tuesday night.
Noah Stewart led the way Tuesday with 17 points as one of three Cougars in double figures. Joe Gutwein had 16 points while Ryan Close poured in 10 points.
The Cougars (12-6) will be the seventh seed and should host a first-round game in the Division II tournament on Tuesday.
Ravens men’s hockey advances to semis
HOOKSETT — It was as good a time as any to end a three-game winless streak for the Franklin Pierce men’s hockey team as they bumped in-state rival Southern New Hampshire from the bracket with a 3-1 quarterfinal round victory Tuesday night at Ice Den Arena in Hooksett.
Cody Rumsey scored 2 goals for the Ravens, and forward Anthony Nikolopoulos added the third.
Kyle Martin was rock-solid in net for the Ravens, stopping 51-of-52 shots.
The Ravens improve to 11-19-2 (7-11-2 NE10) on the season following the opening round win.
Up next, men’s hockey will head north to No. 2 Saint Michael’s College for the semifinal round of the Northeast-10 Conference Men’s Ice Hockey Championship on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Ravens men, women hoops stumble at Pace in regular season finales
PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team dropped its regular-season finale on the road at Pace, 81-56, on Tuesday evening at the Goldstein Fitness Center in Pleasantville.
Sean Trumper put forward an 18-point performance for the Ravens on a 4-of-11 day from the field, adding in six rebounds, three assists and a steal to lead the way. Sophomore Mohamad Traore was the only other Raven to reach double-figures, as he scored a respective 11 points on the evening with three boards.
With the loss, the Ravens round out their record to 16-11 (11-9 NE10) on the season.
The Ravens will be the eighth seed in the upcoming Northeast-10 Championship Tournament and will host ninth-seeded Assumption University on Friday at 7 p.m. in the opening round.
The Franklin Pierce women’s basketball team stumbled in their regular season finale at Pace University on Tuesday night, falling by a 73-54 final score at the Goldstein Fitness Center in Pleasantville, N.Y.
Through the full 40-minutes played, the Ravens shot 21-of-54 from the floor, only securing the single three-point basket in the third quarter with 1-of-9 success from three-range. Leading the night was freshman Kenzie Sirowich, who came up just shy of the double-double with 14 points scored and nine rebounds, while juniors Ines Gimenez Monserrat and Ana Badosa Soler each collected 11 points from the field.
With the loss, the Ravens finish the regular season with a 8-19 (4-16 NE10) record.
The 12th-seeded Ravens will face off in the first round of the Northeast-10 Championship Tournament on Friday at 5th-seeded University of New Haven, with an official start time yet to be announced.
