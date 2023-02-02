Sturtz grabs Nordic Ski win for Keene
Keene High freshman Sully Sturtz earned the win in a sprint-to-the-finish over Lebanon’s Angelo Goodwin in a four-team meet on Wednesday in Plainfield.
The Blackbird boys finished third overall behind Lebanon and Hanover. Other scorers for Keene were John Walton (10th), Kari Trotter (14th) and Donovan Carlson (18th)
Alexa Hills paced the Keene girls’ squad with a third-place finish. The Birds finihed second overall, trailing only Hanover.
Reagan Hoy was fifth while Lily Hansen was nith and Maddie Carlson clocked in 11th.
Keene travels to Proctor Academy on Wednesday for a 17-team race.
Keene wrestlers topple Nashua South
The Keene High wrestling team earned a 57-21 win over Nashua South on Wednesday.
Carter Trubiano (126 pounds), Carter Spencer (132), Silas Runez (138), Jack Hebert (160) and Tyler English (182) all earned pins for the Blackbirds.
Evan Ray fought to win an 11-5 decision at 220 pounds. Hebert was named wrestler of the night.
Hinsdale hoopers sweep Mount Royal
The Hinsdale girls’ basketball team cruised past Mount Royal, winning 52-14 on Wednesday night in Sunapee.
Addy Nardolillo and Aleah Owen each led the way for the Pacers (9-2) with 17 points each.
Hinsdale has won four of its last five.
The Hinsdale boys also continued it’s roll through Division IV.
The Pacers took a 60-43 win over Mount Royal on the road to mark their seventh consecutive win. They have won eight of their last nine game.
Both Hinsdale teams will host Holy Family on Friday. The girls’ tip is set for 5:30 while the boys square off at 7.
