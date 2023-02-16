The ConVal boys’ basketball team notched its biggest win of the season, holding off Souhegan for a 72-68 win on Wednesday night in Peterborough.
Souhegan entered as the second-best team in Division II with only one loss. They left Peterborough with two.
The Cougars (11-5) bounced back from a loss against Plymouth on Monday and were roaring out of the gates, going on a 25-3 run to start the game.
But Souhegan came all the way back, trailing by three with less than a minute to play.
Joe Gutwein dropped 30 points for the Cougars. Ethan Kinney poured in 13 points and Noah Stewart contributed 11 points.
The Cougars are back in action Friday night when they travel to face Laconia.
KHS boys’ hockey gets crucial win
The Keene High boys’ ice hockey team brought home a 3-1 victory over Pinkerton on Wednesday night ink Hooksett.
It was a very important win for the Blackbirds (8-7) as far the Division I standings go. The win props Keene up to sixth place in the standings with three games to play. A loss would have dropped the Blackbirds down to 12th in a very crowded midfield in the D-I landscape.
Noah Parrelli scored two goals, scoring once in the second and once in the third period to lead the Birds. Leo Ballaro also picked up a goal in the second period.
“It was a slow start,” said head coach Chris McIntosh. “But the second and third were two of our better periods of the year.”
Keene travels to face Hanover on Saturday. Puck drop is slated for 1:10 p.m.
