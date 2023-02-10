Monadnock girls’ hoops pulls away late from Fall Mountain
The Monadnock girls’ basketball team led wire-to-wire en route to a 44-31 win over Fall Mountain on Thursday night in Langdon, bouncing back from a double-overtime loss to Hopkinton the night before.
The Huskies (7-9) surged in the second half, building up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter after leading 21-19 heading into halftime.
Monadnock’s scoring was led by Bailee Soucia with 17 and Mea Carrol-Clough who chipped in with 10 points. Quinn Underwood was strong on the boards with 11 rebounds and tough interior defense. Clara Stewart led the Wildcats with 10 points.
The Huskies host Fall Mountain tonight at 5:30 p.m., before closing out the regular season Sunday at Hillsboro-Deering.
ConVal boys’ basketball closes out Hollis-Brookline at home
The ConVal boys’ basketball had 10 players find the scoring column as the Cougars handled Hollis-Brookline 74-33 on Thursday night.
Ethan Kinney led the way with 18 points for the Cougars (9-4) while Joe Gutwein poured in 16 points.
ConVal hosts Kingswood tonight at 6:30 p.m. for senior night.
Hinsdale girls’ hoops back in win column against Mount Royal
The Hinsdale girls’ basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a decisive 50-18 win over Mount Royal on Thursday.
Brooklyn Pagach led the Pacers (10-5) with 19 points. Addy Narodlillo poured in 14 points while Aleah Owens contributed eight.
Hinsdale travels to face Epping tonight at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.