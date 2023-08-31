The Keene High field hockey team got its second win of the season, defeating Nashua South 2-0 on Wednesday in Nashua.
Cece Walier scored her fourth goal of the young season, deflecting a shot from Tessa Pearson into the goal. With two minutes left in the game, Olive Thatcher gave the Blackbirds (2-0) a little relief, scoring off a pass from Walier to double the advantage.
Goalie Trinity Williamson made two saves and defender Sarah Weber made a goal line stop to preserve the shutout for Keene.
The Blackbirds are home on Wednesday against Dover.
KHS boys soccer gets in win column
The Keene High boys soccer team earned its first win of the season in a tight contest against Bishop Guertin on Wednesday, taking a 1-0 win on the road at Stellos Stadium in Nashua.
Trevor Voisine took a pass from Will Fauth, and after dodging a defender with a touch, tucked away the game’s lone goal in the 14th minute.
The Blackbirds backline of Fitch Hennessey, Ethan Bourassa and Ryan Cowher and goalie Blake Shollenberger helped earn the clean sheet.
Keene (1-1) hosts Hanover on Tuesday.
Keene boy XC dominates first meet
The Keene High boys cross country team earned three wins in its first meet of the season, defeating Nashua North, Manchester Memorial and Manchester Central on Tuesday in Manchester.
The Blackbirds placed three runners in the top five and six in the top 10, finishing with 42 points.
Sophomore Sully Sturtz picked up where he left off after a stellar freshman campaign a year ago. He was first at 16 minutes, 24 seconds. Junior Hyrum Pinegar was second at 18:45. Senior Ian Cardinale was fourth at 19:03, followed by Gavin Morton (7th, 20:05), Daniel McIntyre (8th, 10:07), Soren Widerspahn (10th, 20:37) and Turner Lang (15th, 22:54).
The Blackbirds are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Alvirne.
