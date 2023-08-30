Fall Mountain boys shut out Huskies
The Fall Mountain boys soccer team fired off three goals in the second half to earn a 3-0 shutout win over Monadnock on Tuesday in Swanzey Center.
Troy Tenney put the Wildcats on the board soon after the start of the second half.
Lennon Doescher doubled the advantage quickly in the 51st minute. Aiden Belden added an insurance marker. Aidan Parrott posted the clean sheet in goal for Fall Mountain.
Fall Mountain hosts Stevens on Saturday at 5 p.m. Monadnock travels to face Campbell on Friday.
ConVal boys soccer grabs first win
The ConVal boys soccer team got plenty of offense to pick up its first win of the season, defeating Laconia 4-2 on Tuesday in Peterborough.
Freshman River Allen picked up his first career goal to put the Cougars (1-0) on the board. Max Cali, Garrett Rosseau and Ryan Close also scored for ConVal.
The Cougars host Lebanon on Friday at 4 p.m.
Keene High golf picks up three wins
The Keene High golf team had three golfers break 40 to help the Blackbirds narrowly edge Nashua North while also picking up wins over Manchester Memorial and Spaulding on Tuesday at Derryfield Country Club.
The Blackbirds (4-1) posted a 207, beating North by three strokes to go 3-0 on the afternoon.
Ben Greenwald led the Birds with a 3-over 37. No. 2 Jack Cahill and No. 3 Nolan Cahill each shot matching 39s. Jett Giza (43) and Sam Howe (49) rounded out the top five scorers for Keene. Spaulding’s Caleb Vinciguerra was medalist, firing a 1-over 35.
Keene is off until Sept. 7 when it hosts Bishop Guertin and Bedford at Bretwood.
Conant golf tops Fall Mountain, Campbell in season opener
The Conant golf team picked up a pair of wins in its first match of the season, scoring 94 points in the Stableford match against Campbell (84 points) and Fall Mountain (64) at Passaconaway Country Club in Litchfield.
Braeden Dion and Marcus Somero each scored 25 points for the Orioles to tie with Campbell’s Owen Dodge for medalist.
Jordan Ketola posted 23 points for the Orioles while Chance Derosier had 21 points. Draven Seppala (15 points) and Kaiden Charron (12 points) also chipped in for the win.
Ledger Willett led the way for the Wildcats with 23 points. Camden Fuller had 16 points, with Owen Tetu (13), Porter Willett (12) and Bella Bowman (1) all contributing points.
Conant is back in action today at Mascenic while Fall Mountain is back in action Thursday at Newport.
Cross Country: ConVal’s Simard wins Jamie Martin Invitational
ConVal’s William Simard was the first to break the tape at the Jamie Martin Invitational hosted by Sanborn on Tuesday afternoon.
Simard finished in 16 minutes, 40 seconds, clearing the field by nearly a minute and helping the Cougars boys cross country team to a fourth-place finish in the 12-team race. James Post was fourth to cross the line at 17:48. Nathan Klonel (29th, 19:48), Mason Deschenes (40th, 20:35) and Dylan Verde (49th, 21:23) rounded out the boys scorers for the ConVal
Elizabeth Petrov led the ConVal girls, finished 35th at 27:13 with Whitney Adir right behind in 36th at 27:14.
Both the ConVal boys and girls teams will be back on course Saturday at the Coach Korcoulis Invitational at Hollis-Brookline.
Other scores from Tuesday:
Pelham 1, ConVal 0
Kearsarge 4, Monadnock 0
Manchester Central 4, Keene 2
Sunapee 4, Hinsdale 0
