Keene girls’ tennis tops ConVal
The Keene High girls’ tennis team got its first win in its opening match of the season, defeating ConVal 8-1 on Thursday.
The Blackbirds swept the singles competitions.
Justine Porowski defeated Emma Rodenhiser, 8-0, in the top singles match. Sophie Copeland picked up an 8-1 at No. 2. Allison Mowatt, Andreea Rusu and Maggie DelBove all also won their respective singles matches.
Porowski and Rusu teamed up to win 8-1 in the top doubles match. Madelina Ansevin-Allen and Mauriella Antoya paired to win 8-0 in the third doubles match.
ConVal got a point from Ally Larson and Makenna Proctor in the second doubles match, where they took an 8-2 win.
Keene hosts Hollis-Brookline today at 4 p.m. ConVal hosts Bow on Monday.
Keene State baseball quiets WNEU
The Keene State baseball team moved closer to .500, shutting down Western New England 5-1 on Thursday afternoon in Keene.
The Owls (10-11) have won five of their last six contests. Western New England falls to 13-5-1.
Keene State used three pitchers to quiet the Western New England offense, holding it to just four hits. Starting pitcher Brendan Muhs went four innings, allowing two hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Evan Cali was credited with the win, tossing three innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with a hit batsman. Sean Brennan threw two scoreless innings to close the door.
Brendan Eaton went 4-for-4 with three runs scored for the Owls. Tommy Ahlers was 3-for-4 at the dish with an RBI.
After scoring on sacrifice flies in the second and fourth innings, the Owls stretched their lead with a three-run sixth. Nathaniel Hudson and Evan McCue each knocked run-scoring singles before Ahlers doubled to make it 5-0.
Keene State hosts Plymouth State on Saturday for a doubleheader, beginning at noon.
KSC women’s lax handles NEC
Senior midfielders Haile Ratajack and Mindy St. Marie scored four goals apiece as the Keene State women’s lacrosse team defeated New England College, 13-3, on Thursday in Henniker.
It’s the first time the Owls (3-7) have won back-to-back games this season.
Hannah Dworkin scored twice for KSC. Lola Smith, Tess Brown and Amethyst Phelps also found the back of the net. Ratajack added two assists. Kara Moriarty made three saves in net.
Keene State hosts Plymouth State on Saturday at noon.
Keene State softball splits thrilling doubleheader with UMass-Boston
There was a whole lot of softball played Thursday at Keene State. The Owls split a doubleheader with UMass-Boston that combined to go for 21 innings.
Keene State walked off as 7-6 winners in 11 innings in the opener, before falling 6-5 in 10 innings in the finale.
The teams were knotted 3-3 in the opener heading into the 10th. UMass-Boston scored three in the top half. The Owls (5-13) responded with three runs of their own. Sara Cote doubled to score two runs then scored to tie the game on a groundout by Grace Hallet. In the 11th, ghost runner Carissa Miller advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on an error following Amanda Cerretani‘s fly out to right field.
Miller, who earned the win in the circle in the opener with five innings of relief, hurled six more in the finale. She struck out seven, allowing five hits and three walks. All four runs scored against her were unearned.
The Owls scored on an error in the seventh to force extras again. UMass Boston pulled ahead with a run-scoring double in the 10th that stood up for the win.
The Owls travel to take on Castleton for a doubleheader on Saturday.
— Sentinel Staff
