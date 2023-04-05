Keene High boys’ tennis starts season with home win vs. Alvirne
The Keene High boys’ tennis team got its season off on the right foot, taking a convincing 8-1 win over Alvirne on Tuesday at the courts at Keene State College.
The Blackbirds got wins from each of their top three singles players and swept all three doubles matches to grab the win.
Ethan Lewis took an 8-1 win in the top singles match. Dillon Rodgers defeated Aiden Hughes in straight sets, 8-0, to win at No. 2 singles while Matt McGreer won 8-4 at No. 3 singles. Sam Bergeron and Sammy Howe also picked up singles wins, 8-2 and 8-6.
Lewis and Rodgers teamed up in the top doubles match for Keene, taking an 8-2 win. McGreer and Howe were victorious in the No. 2 doubles with an 8-3 win. Bergeron paired with Nick Cusack to win in the third and final doubles match, taking an 8-2 decision.
Keene (1-0) travels to take on Nashua North on Friday.
Shorthanded ConVal boys’ tennis team falls to Goffstown in opener
Playing with just five varsity players, the ConVal boys’ tennis team could not overcome the deficit, falling 6-3 to Goffstown on Tuesday.
The Cougars started in a 2-0 hole by default. Jake Daniels grabbed a win in the No. 2 singles match, topping Tyler Dionne 8-4. Harrison Bernier was victorious in the No. 3 singles match, 8-3.
Daniels paired with top singles player Wyatt Burbank in the top doubles pairing. They battled back from a 5-0 deficit before falling 8-6 to Dionne and Harrison Neff. The Cougars did get a point from the No. 2 doubles pairing of Bernier and Carter Rousseau, winning 8-3.
ConVal travels to face Kingswood on Thursday.
Cioffi’s big night paces KSC lax
Senior attacker Cooper Cioffi scored a season-high seven goals as the Keene State men’s lacrosse team picked up a 21-8 victory over Mass. Maritime in Little East Conference action on Tuesday in Keene.
The Owls (4-4) ran out to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter behind three goals from Cioffi and tally each from Colby Quiet, Nathan Sickles and Max Thurston.
Rex Maccarini finished with two goals and four assists for the Owls. Quiet had two goals and an assist. Thurston and Giacomo Tedone also had two goals. Tim Woods, Jeff Wiedenfeld and Tim Souza also scored.
Freshman Jaheim Lancaster, a Keene native and Keene High grad, scored his first collegiate goal in the fourth quarter. He also added an assist.
Cioffi has scored in all eight of KSC’s contests this season, and has potted 10 over the last two games. He has 19 goals on the season.
Keene State travels to Southern Maine on Saturday.
Owls baseball grabs road victory
Freshman Tommy Ahlers and senior Josh Beayon combined to go 6-for-9 at the plate and drove in eight runs as the Keene State baseball team won for the fourth time in the past five games, downing Fitchburg State 10-7 in non-conference action on Tuesday in Fitchburg, Mass.
Ahlers finished 3-for-4. He led the game off with a solo homer to left field and later doubled home a run in the seventh. Beayon added three singles, driving in four runs. His two-run single in the fifth gave the Owls (9-11) the lead for good.
David Floyd got the win on the mound, tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Shea Zina earned his fifth save on the season.
Keene State hosts Western New England on Thursday.
Keene State softball drops two
The Keene State softball team continued its skid in the early spring, dropping both games of a doubleheader at Smith, losing 13-5 in five innings then 3-1 on Tuesday.
The Owls (4-12) have lost nine straight.
Smith ran out to an 8-0 lead after a five-run first inning, tacking on three more in the second in the opener.
Allison Adams and Grace Hallet each had two hits for the Owls. Adams also drove in three runs.
Lilah Demmy hurled six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits in the finale, but couldn’t get the offensive support. Keene State stranded six runners. Mia Ferry was 3-for-3 with a double.
Keene State hosts UMass Boston on Thursday for a doubleheader.
FPU women’s lax grabs second win
The Franklin Pierce women’s lacrosse team earned its second win of the season, topping Saint Michael’s 12-8 on Tuesday in Colchester, Vt.
Emily Ullmer had three goals for the Ravens (2-8). Gabrielle Oswald, Olivia DeLonais and Katelyn Hadden each added two goals.
The Ravens travel to take on Saint Rose on Saturday.
— Sentinel Staff
