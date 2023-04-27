High Schools
Monadnock pushes win streak to 31
The Monadnock baseball surrendered its first runs of the season, but extended their state-best winning streak to 31 games in convincing fashion with a 22-6 win over Mascoma Valley on Wednesday.
The Huskies (5-0) pelted 16 hits in the win. Cam Olivo was 3-for-3 with a home run. Ethan Brown was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Koby Kidney also was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Matt Warner was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Joe Lotito and Jake Hilliard each had a hit and drove in three runs.
Kaden Smith allowed four hits over four innings of work with five strikeouts and no walks. Kidney threw one innings of relief allowing a hit and a walk with a strikeout.
Monadnock travels to face Stevens on Monday.
Keene High girls tennis tops Pembroke
The Keene High girls tennis team continued its winning ways during spring break, picking up a 6-3 win over Pembroke on Wednesday.
The Blackbirds (7-1) took took five out of six singles matches, its top four singles players Justine Porowski (8-1), Sophie Copeland (8-1), Allison Mowatt (8-0) and Maggie DelBove (8-2) rolled to convincing wins. Meredith Downing pulled out a tight win in the final singles spot, winning 9-8.
Porowski and Mowatt were 8-2 winners in the top doubles match.
Keene hosts Bow on Tuesday.
Monadnock softball lights up scoreboard
The Monadnock softball team had the hit parade going, defeating Mascoma Valley 46-0 on Wednesday.
The Huskies (2-5) had 24 hits, drew 20 walks and scored 20 runs in the third inning and 16 in the fourth. Every Monadnock hitter had multiple RBI in the win. Ari Drouin was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and eight RBI and three walks. In the circle, she allowed just one hit and struck out eight in five innings.
Liv Knightly was 5-for-5 with seven RBI. Julia Hoden was 4-for-5 with eight RBI and eight runs scored. Shaylee Branon was 4-for-5 with three RBI. Cainen Avery was 2-for-3 with four RBI, drawing three walks.
Monadnock is at Stevens on Monday.
Colleges
Keene State women’s lax grabs win
Sophomore attacker Lola Smith scored a career-high four goals, while senior midfielder Haile Ratajack added another four, as the Keene State women’s lacrosse team defeated UMass-Dartmouth 16-9 Wednesday in Dartmouth, Mass.
The Owls (6-10, 3-3 LEC) outscored UMass-Dartmouth 5-0 in the third quarter to build its lead to 14-5 to cruise to the victory.
Mindy St. Marie had two goals and two assists with a team-high seven groundballs. Ratajack now has 46 goals on the season. Maddie Wright scored four times for the Corsairs raising her LEC-best total to 80.
Keene State wraps up the regular season at home on Saturday against Rhode Island College.
