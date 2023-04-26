Mandel tosses third-straight shutout
Following up a dominant week which featured a perfect game and a no-hitter, ConVal senior pitcher Lily Mandel twirled her third consecutive shutout as ConVal softball topped Pelham 5-0 on the road Tuesday.
The Keene State-bound hurler continued her scorching streak with eight strikeouts, allowing five hits and one walk in the complete-game win. She finished the game with a pair of strikeouts.
At the plate, Mandel was 2-for-3 with a double.
Samantha Henderson led off the game with a double, advanced on a passed ball and scored on a sac fly by Morgan Bemont. Bemont finished 3-for-3 with three RBI. Avery Moore also was 3-for-3, driving in a run and scoring twice.
Ashlyn Cronin chipped in with a double and an RBI. Brynn Frosch and Emma Cronin each had singles.
The Cougars (3-3) travel to Hollis-Brookline on Monday.
Pelham topples ConVal baseball
The ConVal baseball team remains in search of its first win after a 12-2 loss to Pelham on Tuesday in Pelham.
The Cougars (0-7) mustered only two hits and were held scoreless outside of a two-run fourth inning. Wyatt Beaulieu had an RBI double and scored on an error. Henry Hartwell was 1-for-3.
ConVal travels to Hollis-Brookline on Monday.
KSC men handed first LEC loss
Western Connecticut scored with 20 seconds remaining, handing the Keene State men’s lacrosse team its first conference loss of the season, 18-17, Tuesday night in Danbury, Conn.
The win puts WestConn in first place in the Little East with one game remaining.
The Owls (8-5, 6-1) entered with an opportunity to clinch its first LEC regular season title since 2019. Keene State led 12-10 in the third quarter before a four-goal WestConn run saw the Wolves go up 14-12. Nathan Sickles scored to narrow the Owls deficit to one heading into the final quarter.
Keene State trailed by two before Cooper Cioffi and Andrew Miller scored 12 seconds apart to tie the game with 1:47 to play.
Miller had four goals and two assists for Keene State. Cioffi also had four goals. Colby Quiet potted three goals with two helpers while Sickles found the twine three times. Giacomo Tedone scored twice while Rex Maccarini had a goal and four assists. Charlie Giuliotti made 13 saves for the Owls.
Keene State closes out the regular season at Plymouth State on Friday. WestConn hosts Salem State on Friday. If WestConn wins, it clinches the LEC regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the LEC tournament.
KSC baseball drops ninth straight
The Keene State baseball team suffered its most lopsided loss of the season, falling 18-2 in seven innings to Castleton on Tuesday in Keene.
Since winning eight of nine games entering April, the Owls (13-20, 3-8 LEC) have lost nine straight.
Castleton (14-17, 4-8) started the game with a five-run first, pelting Keene with five hits including a home run and a double. The Owls responded with runs in the bottom half and in the second, but Castleton posted crooked numbers in the fourth, fifth and sixth to run away with the win.
Keene State had nine hits. Alec Varano was 2-for-2. Josh Beayon was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Keene State used six pitchers, and while only allowing two walks, they plunked seven batters and were pounded for 22 hits.
The Owls host Southern Maine for a doubleheader Saturday to wrap up their home schedule.
FPU men’s lax closes season with win
The Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse team wrapped up its season in epic fashion, pulling out a 13-12 win over Saint Rose on Tuesday in Rindge.
Caleb Ikkela scored four times for the Ravens (6-9, 3-8 NE10). Conor Rooney scored two goals and added an assist. Eric Bua Jr. had two goals.
Mike Masterpolo made 25 saves.
Other scores from Tuesday:
Girls Lacrosse
Merrimack Valley 15, Keene 6
College Softball
UMass Dartmouth 6, Keene State 0
UMass Dartmouth 5, Keene State 0— Sentinel Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.