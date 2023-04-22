ConVal boys lax picks up first win
ConVal boys lacrosse got its first win under first-year head coach Barton Wheeler, defeating Spaulding 14-1 Friday afternoon in Peterborough.
Noah Lambert had four goals for the Cougars (1-3). Noah Stewart had three goals and two assists. Seth Fowler had two goals and two helpers. Gabriel Fret had a goal and two assists. Colin Pellettieri, Ryan Close, Kelly McMahon and Max Erickson also found the back of the net.
Nick Squatrito made 11 saves in net.
ConVal travels to take on Keene Tuesday.
Keene High girls lax bounces back
The Keene High girls lacrosse team bounced back from Thursday’s lopsided loss with a convincing 17-2 win over Alvirne Friday.
Ivy Keating scored three goals and had three assists. Lucy Timmer also had three goals. Bailee Soucia netted four goals.
Molly Chamberlin, Kenzie Waterman, Alex Contaldi, Mia Gate, Marin Schafer, Ashlyn Comerford, Corina Walters and Sophia Miller all scored one goal.
Keene High baseball loses nail-biter
The Keene High baseball team had the bases juiced in the seventh inning, but could not plate a run, losing a 5-4 heartbreaker to Exeter in Keene Friday.
Sam Timmer laced a one-out double, and advanced to third and Fitch Hennessey and Joel Beard drew walks to load the bases before a fly out ended the game.
Exeter went ahead in the sixth inning after a walk, a sac bunt and three singles.
Timmer and Evan Gutkowski both were 2-for-4. Gutkowski drove in two runs with a two-run double in the third that closed the Birds’ deficit to 4-3. Keene tied the game on Hennessey’s RBI single in the fifth. Cal Tiani drove in the game’s first run in the bottom of the first.
Zak Whitney went five innings on the mound for Keene (2-3), striking out six while allowing six walks, three hits and four runs. Brock Haynes threw two innings, allowing one run on three hits and four walks.
Keene travels to Trinity Monday.
Conant softball blanked by Mascenic
The Conant softball team was handed its first loss of the season, falling 5-0 to Mascenic Friday in Jaffrey.
The Orioles (4-1) had little answer for Mascenic pitcher Katalina Davis. Davis allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out 10 Orioles. She also drilled a two-run home run.
Francesca Ketola was 2-for-3 for the Orioles. Graecen Kirby and Lola Hayes also added hits.
Kirby went five innings in the circle for Conant. She allowed three earned runs on five hits with two walks. She struck out seven. Shayla Seppala tossed two scoreless innings of relief.
Exeter too much for KHS softball
The Keene High softball team ran into a stout Exeter team, losing 14-2 on the road Friday.
The Blackbirds (3-3) committed a season-high four errors in the loss.
Taylan Wheeler clubbed a double to left centerfield and was plated by Lexi Lounder. Keene also scored when Kaylee Percoco walked, stole second and third and scored on a fielder’s choice.
Cassidy Dunham started and pitched 2.1 innings. She was relieved by Makenzie Neese, who went the rest of the way in the circle.
Keene hosts Manchester West-Trinity on Monday.
Plymouth steals one from ConVal
A wild pitch and an error allowed Plymouth to break a 4-4 tie in the seventh inning and steal a 6-4 win against the ConVal baseball team Friday in Peterborough.
The Cougars (0-6) scored twice in the first inning after Joe Gutwein’s run-scoring single. But Plymouth scored the next four runs to lead heading into the sixth.
ConVal launched a two-out rally in the sixth to tie the game on RBI singles from Christian Hall and Zach Pease. ConVal outhit Plymouth 11-4.
Henry Hartwell, Evan Aho and Gutwein all finished 2-for-4. Pease was 2-for-3.
David Murray allowed one hit over four innings, striking out two. Liam O’Mahony was handed the loss, allowing four runs, two earned, on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
ConVal travels to Pelham Tuesday.
Early deficit sinks Monadnock girls
The Monadnock softball team was in a seven-run hole in the first inning and never recovered, falling to Newport 12-6 on Friday.
Monadnock had just five hits on the afternoon, four of them came from the bat of Cainen Avery, who finished 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ari Drouin was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Keene High boys tennis knocks off Salem
The Keene High boys tennis team is back at .500 after taking an 8-1 win over Salem on the road Friday afternoon.
The Blackbirds (3-3) got wins from each of their top five singles players. Ethan Lewis took the No. 1 singles match 8-2. Dillon Rodgers was victorious in the second spot, 8-1.
Matt McGreer (8-5), Max Santos (8-4) and Sam Bergeron (8-1) also brought home singles wins.
Lewis and Rodgers teamed to win the top doubles contest 8-0. McGreer and Santos were 8-1 winners in the No. 2 doubles match while Bergeron and Nick Cusack were 8-6 winners in the third doubles pairing.
Keene is off next week for spring break, and returns to action May 1 against Exeter.
ConVal girls lax downs Spaulding
The ConVal girls lacrosse team defeated Spaulding 18-6 on Thursday.
Makennah McPherson and Hayden Kaltsas each had four goals. Abbie Lussier had three goals while Addy Lustenberger and Eva Lopez had netted two each.
Hannah Daniels, Zadie Marshall and Laramie Wilson also found the twine. Ellie Rupp, in her fist varsity game, had nine saves in net.
Other scores from Friday:
Baseball
Monadnock 26, Newport 0
Boys tennis
Keene 8, Salem 1
