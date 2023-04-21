The Fall Mountain baseball team got back in the win column in a big way on Thursday, rolling past Newport 16-0 in five innings in Langdon.
Mitchell Cormier was 2-for-4 with four RBI at the dish and tossed five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
Patrick Connors also was 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in two runs. Porter Willett was 2-for-2 with three RBI and two walks. Max Vogel had a double while Cole Garrow tacked on a triple for the Wildcats (3-2).
Fall Mountain is off next week for spring break and will host Kearsarge on May 1.
KHS girls tennis back in win column
The Keene High girls tennis team bounced back with an 8-1 win over Kingswood on Thursday, rebounding from its first loss of the season on Tuesday.
Justine Porowski remained undefeated in the No. 1 slot, taking an 8-3 win. Sophie Copeland pulled in an 8-1 win in the second singles spot. Andreea Rusu (8-4), Maggie DelBove (9-7) and Chloe Faucher (8-4) also picked up singles victories for the Blackbirds (6-1).
Porowski and Rusu took an 8-6 win in the top doubles match. Copeland teamed with Allison Mowatt for an 8-3 win in the second doubles match, while Madelina Ansevin-Allen and Meredith Downing were 9-7 winners in the third doubles match.
Keene will travel to Pembroke on Wednesday.
Other scores from Thursday:
Softball
Fall Mountain 16, Hanover 4
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
