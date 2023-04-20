Mandel perfect for ConVal softball
Lily Mandel sent all 15 batters she faced back to the dugout, hurling a perfect game as the Cougars rolled to a 20-0 win in five innings over Lebanon on Wednesday in Lebanon.
Pitching to Avery Moore, Mandel finished with 10 strikeouts. The senior sealed her gem with a stab of a comebacker in the fifth inning to end it. It is the Cougar’s first perfect game in at least 10 years, according to head coach Amanda Hinton.
ConVal broke the game open with 13 runs in the second inning on eight hits, four walks and three hit batters. They piled on seven in the fourth with three hits and four walks.
Sam Henderson was 2-for-4 with four RBI. Morgan Bemont was 3-for-5, also with four RBI. Ashley Cronin and Olivia Riley each had a pair of singles, scored twice and drove in two runs. Moore added a triple and drove in four.
ConVal hosts Plymouth on Friday.
Keene softball dominates Brattleboro
The Keene High softball team took advantage of a less-experienced Brattleboro squad enroute to a 22-2 win in five innings on Wednesday in Keene.
The Blackbirds (3-2) banged 15 hits and drew 13 walks, putting up crooked numbers in all four innings at the dish.
Five players had multiple hits for Keene. Lexi Lounder was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and four RBI. Sydney MacLean, Asianah Gostyla, Taylor Swift and Lily Cooper each had two hits.
Makenzie Neese pitched five innings in the circle, allowing five hits — all singles — with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Keene travels to Exeter on Friday.
Birds get bats going against Brattleboro
The Keene High baseball team knocked 10 hits and took advantage of seven errors, beating Brattleboro 11-1 in six innings on Wednesday in Keene.
Zak Whitney was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Brock Haynes was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Cal Tiani was 1-for-4 with two RBI. Sam Timmer was 1-for-3 with three runs scored.
Nolan Gillis, Jack Riendeau, Carter Hennessey and Joel Beard added hits for the Blackbirds (2-2)
Gavin Rigby threw four innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. He struck out 10. Brandon Weeks finished on the hill, allowing one hit and three walks.
Keene hosts Exeter on Friday at 5 p.m.
Hinsdale bats outpace Farmington
Aidan Davis had three hits and five RBI as the Hinsdale baseball team surged past Farmington 12-2 in five innings on Wednesday.
Josh Southwick added two hits and two RBI for the Pacers (2-2). Trace Tatreult drove in two runs.
Davis went the distance on the mound, striking out seven while allowing just three hits. Hinsdale hosts Pittsfield for a doubleheader on Saturday.
ConVal baseball handed fifth loss
The ConVal baseball team remains on the hunt for its first win, falling to 0-5 with a 14-3 loss to Lebanon on the road Wednesday.
David Murray was 3-for-4 for the Cougars while Joe Gutwein was 2-for-2 with a walk. Oliver Theriault was 1-for-3. The Cougars knotted the game 3-3 in the third on a wild pitch, a passed ball and an error. Lebanon answered with three runs in the bottom half and scored five in the sixth to end it.
Conant girls tennis falls to Trinity
The Conant girls tennis lost a tightly contested battle to Trinity 5-4 on Wednesday in Manchester.
Margaret Winiecki took an 8-0 win in the top singles spot for the Orioles. Nobley Walker took a nail-biting 9-8 win in the No. 5 singles match, winning an 11-9 tiebreaker to take the final point.
Winiecki and Kelly Williams earned an 8-0 in the top doubles spot while Walker and Grace Lewis won 8-3 in the third doubles pairing.
Conant hosts Sanborn today at 4 p.m.
Keene High tennis falls to powerhouse
The Keene High boys tennis team ran into perennial power Bedford, losing 9-0 on Wednesday in Keene.
Ethan Lewis and Dillon Rodgers battled with Lucas and Logan Mack in the top doubles match, before eventually falling 8-5.
The Blackbirds (2-3) host Salem on Friday.
Other scores from Wednesday:
Boys Lacrosse
Keene-Monadnock 9, Nashua South 4
Softball
Hinsdale 25, Farmington 24
