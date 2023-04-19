Keene softball falls in extra innings
The Keene High softball team fell victim to an extra-innings walk-off, losing 4-3 to Timberlane in eight innings on Tuesday in Plaistow.
Timberlane (2-2) plated the winning run with two outs after a walk and two singles in the final frame.
Cassidy Dunham was handed the tough-luck loss after going the distance. She scattered six walks and struck out four.
Lexi Lounder had three hits, including two doubles, with two runs scored. Sydney MacLean had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.
Keene hosts Brattleboro today at 4:30 p.m.
Keene boys track second at tri-meet
The Keene High boys track and field team finished second in a tri-meet with Manchester Memorial and Nashua South on Tuesday in Manchester.
South won the meet with 113 points to Keene’s 58. Memorial had 41 points.
Junior Chris Stevens won in the 100 meters (11.29 seconds) and the 200 (22.84). Senior Erik Nolan was first in the 400 at 53.96 while junior Ian Cardinale won the 800 at 2:10.81.
Freshman Sullivan Sturtz was first in the 3200 at 10:01.67 and second in the 1600 at 4:44.46. Freshman Jacob Wallace was first in the discus.
Jack Bates, Isaac Nelson, Nolan and Stevens team up for second in the 4 x 100 while Bates, Stevens, Nolan and Alex Dixon were second in the 4 x 400.
Keene will compete at the Nashua North Invitational on Saturday.
Conant girls tennis edges out Lebanon
The Conant girls tennis team got its second win of the season, narrowly edging out Lebanon 5-4 on Tuesday in Jaffrey.
Margaret Winiecki won the top singles match 8-1. Jessica Yap came from behind to take a 9-7 singles victory while Nobley Walker took an 8-4 singles win.
Winiecki and Kelly Williams paired to win 8-1 in their doubles match while Yap and Lilly Rennie won 8-5 in their doubles match to seal the victory.
The Orioles (2-3) travel to face Trinity today and host Sanborn on Thursday.
ConVal girls lacrosse gets first win of season
The ConVal girls lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season, defeating Alvirne 17-3 on Monday.
Abby Lussier had four goals for the Cougars (1-2). Makennah McPherson and Addy Lustenberger each had three goals. Hayden Kaltsas and Grace O’Brien each had two goals and one assist.
ConVal hosts Spaulding on Thursday.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Celebrate this week with an affordable subscription. Get 24 weeks of Digital Access for only $4 every 4 weeks, for 24 weeks
Offers ends on Saturday, April 22nd at midnight.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.