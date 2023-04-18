Monadnock baseball extends winning, shutout streaks
With a 5-0 over Stevens on Friday, the Monadnock baseball team extended its state-best winning streak to 29 games. The Huskies (4-0) have posted shutouts in all four contests this season, and have outscored opponents 41-0.
Cam Olivo threw six innings, allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts and three walks. Kaden Smith threw a spotless seventh to close the door.
Aiden Gibson drove in two runs for Monadnock, which scored two in the fifth and two in the sixth to pad to a 1-0 lead from the second inning. Jake Hilliard and Joe Lotito each had two hits.
Monadnock hosts Newport on Friday.
Conant girls outslug Gilford
Offense was aplenty as the Conant softball team clubbed 15 hits and beat Gilford 18-11 on Monday in Jaffrey.
After a scoreless three innings on both sides, The Orioles (3-0) responded to Gilford’s six-run fourth inning with four runs in the bottom half and seven runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to charge to the win.
Rylee Herr led the offense with three hits and five RBI. Maddie Bergeron also had three RBI.
Shayla Seppala went five innings in the circle, striking out four. Graecen Kirby threw two innings, also striking out four.
Conant travels to take on Fall Mountain on Wednesday.
Keene-Monadnock girls lacrosse toppled by Hanover
The Keene-Monadnock girls lacrosse team suffered its first setback of the season, falling 18-1 to Hanover on Monday.
Bailee Soucia had the lone goal for the Blackbirds (2-1). Gracyn Smith led the team in groundballs.
Keene hosts Timberlane on Thursday.
ConVal lax loses home opener
The ConVal boys lacrosse team couldn’t keep pace with Hollis-Brookline, falling 10-4 in its home opener on Monday.
Nick Squatrito made 24 saves for the Cougars (0-3). Gabe Fret and Noah Lambert each had a goal and an assist in the loss. Kiernan King and Colin Pellittieri added goals.
ConVal hosts Spaulding on Friday.
Hanover tops ConVal baseball
An eight-run third inning sunk the ConVal baseball team in a 12-2 loss in five innings against Hanover on Monday.
Wyatt Beaulieu and Henry Hartwell each went 2-for-2 for the Cougars (0-4) with Beaulieu driving in a run and Hartwell clubbing a double. Joe Gutwein and Zach Pease also had hits for ConVal.
The Cougars travel to face Lebanon on Wednesday.
ConVal boys tennis falls again to Hollis-Brookline
For the second time in a week, the ConVal boys tennis team fell 7-2 to Hollis-Brookline on Monday.
Harrison Bernier was the long singles victor for the Cougars, winning the No. 3 singles match 8-0. He then paired with Carter Rousseau for an 8-4 win in the second doubles match.
ConVal travels to Winnacunnet on Thursday.
Other scores from Monday:
Baseball
Concord Christian 10, Hinsdale 1
Newport at Fall Mountain, ppd.
Timberlane at Keene, ppd. to May 2
Softball
Monadnock 9, Stevens 6
Newport at Fall Mountain, ppd.
Girls Tennis
Trinity at Monadnock, ppd.
Boys Volleyball
Winnacunnet 3, Keene 0
