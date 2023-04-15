Keene High girls tennis moves to 5-0
In the program’s best start in in recent memory, the Keene High girls tennis team moved to 5-0 with a 7-2 win over Milford on Friday.
The Blackbirds swept their six singles matches. Justine Porowski won her No. 1 singles match, and moved to 5-0 on the season while outscoring opponents 40-3. Sophie Copeland (8-5), Allison Mowatt (8-2), Andreea Rusu (8-3), Madelina Ansevin-Allen (8-0) and Mariella Antaya (8-0) all also brought in wins.
Porowski and Rusu paired to win the top doubles match 8-2.
Keene hosts Goffstown on Tuesday.
Keene High baseball gets first win
Cal Tiani’s two-run home run to left field was the difference-maker as the Keene High baseball team picked up its first win of the season, 3-1 over Manchester Central on Friday in Keene.
The Blackbirds (1-2) got on the board in the third inning when Zak Whitney singled, stole second, advanced to third on an error then scored on a dropped third strike.
Jack Riendeau went the distance on the hill for the Birds, striking out five and working around eight hits and one walk. He carried a shutout into the sixth.
Riendeau and Sam Timmer added base hits in the win.
The Blackbirds host Timberlane on Monday at 5 p.m.
Keene High softball wins tight one
The Keene High softball got just enough offense to gain its second win of the season, defeating Manchester Central 4-3 on Friday in Manchester.
Scattering only six hits on the afternoon, Keene scored twice in the first inning, then added runs in the second and third.
Sydney MacLean was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Asianah Gostyla doubled and drove in a run.
Makenzie Neese pitched 7 strong innings giving up only 4 hits and 3 walks while striking out 5. All of Centrals runs were unearned as the Blackbirds committed their only 2 errors of the game in the 4th inning.
Keene visits Timberlane on Monday
Kirby lifts Conant over Mascenic
Graecen Kirby dazzled in the circle and knocked two base hits with an RBI as the Conant softball team narrowly defeated Mascenic 2-1 on Friday.
Kirby struck out 13 in the circle, allowing only two hits. She allowed one walk and threw 19 first-pitch strikes.
The Orioles drove in two runs in the sixth on RBIs from Kirby and Sophia Spingola. Rylee Herr also added a hit.
Conant hosts Gilford on Monday.
Dean throws no-hitter, Huskies roll
Junior Ben Dean threw a no-hitter as the Monadnock baseball team picked up its 28th consecutive win, 16-0 in five innings over Prospect Mountain on Friday.
The Huskies (3-0) have outscored opponents 36-0 through 15 innings.
Dean struck out 11 and walked three.
Joe Lotito was 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Jake Hilliard was 2-for-4 with four RBI. Torin Durbiske drove in three runs.
Monadnock hosts Stevens on Monday.
Other scores from Friday:
Baseball
Sanborn 9, ConVal 4
Boys’ Lacrosse
St. Thomas Aquinas 13, ConVal 4
Boys’ Tennis
Pelham 7, Monadnock 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.