Keene girls’ lax picks up first win
The Keene-Monadnock girls’ lacrosse team received a healthy distribution of offense, picking up a 12-2 win over Manchester West-Trinity in its season opener Monday in Keene.
Bailee Soucia and Ivy Keating each scored three times as the Blackbirds got goals from seven different players in the win. Alex Contaldi scored twice. Kenzie Waterman, Lucy Timmer, Ashlyn Comerford and Sofia Miller all scored.
Goalie Sydney Hauser carried a shutout until late in the second half with strong defense in front led by senior captains Molly Chamberlain and Marin Shafer.
Keene travels to face Spaulding on Thursday.
Olivo, Dean hit back-to-back homers as Monadnock romps Hopkinton
The Monadnock baseball team picked up right where it left off, defeating Hopkinton 10-0 in five innings as the two-time defending Division III champs extended their state-best winning streak to 26 games.
Cam Olivo and Ben Dean knocked back-to-back solo shots in the first inning as the Huskies ran up five runs in the opening frame. Dean finished 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Olivo also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Olivo tossed one inning on the mound, striking out the side in the first. Kaden Smith and Ethan Vonasek each threw two innings and struck out four as the Huskies allowed just one hit.
Monadnock hosts Conant on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Swift’s grand slam fuels KHS softball
The Keene High softball team ran away with a 13-5 win over Bedford thanks to an early offensive onslaught.
Taylor Swift knocked a grand slam to left field as the Blackbirds notched six runs in the opening frame. Keene finished with 15 hits. Swift, Lexi Lounder, Jillian Goodnow, Asianah Gostyla, Avajean Symonds and Kaylee Percocco each had two hits. Gostyla reached base all five times with three walks and four runs.
Cassidy Dunham got the win on the mound. She went the distance, allowing 6 hits, striking out 14, and walking 8.
Keene hosts Winnacunnet Wednesday at 4:30.
Keene girls’ tennis wins third straight
The Keene High girls’ tennis team continued its string of strong play to start the season, picking up a 7-2 win over Timberlane on Monday.
The Blackbirds (3-0) won each of the top five singles matches with Justine Porowski (8-1), Sophie Copeland (8-2), Allison Mowatt (8-5), Andreea Rusu (8-6) and Maggie DelBove (9-7) grabbing wins.
Porowski and Rusu paired to win 8-3 in the top doubles match while DelBove and Chloe Faucher won 8-3 in the second doubles match.
Keene travels to Manchester West on Wednesday.
Keene boys’ tennis falls to BG
The Keene High boys’ tennis team was handed its first setback of the season, losing 7-2 to Bishop Guertin on Monday.
The Blackbirds (2-1) were swept in the singles round. Matt McGreer and Sammy Howe took an 8-3 win in the second doubles match. Sam Bergeron and Nick Cusack won in the third doubles match.
Keene travels to Nashua South on Thursday.
ConVal softball can’t match defending D-II champs Coe-Brown
The ConVal softball team was faced with a tough opening day matchup, losing to defending Division II state champs Coe-Brown 8-2 on Monday in Peterborough.
Hannah Beisang and Morgan Bemont each drove in runs in the third inning, but the Cougars offense was stymied from there. Bemont and Samantha Henderson each had two hits.
Lily Mandel tossed a complete game, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and one walk. The Cougars committed six errors in the field.
— Sentinel Staff
Other scores from Monday:
Baseball
Sunapee 20, Hinsdale 0
Conant 12, Inter-Lakes 0
Softball
Fall Mountain 3, Hillsboro-Deering 1
Hopkinton 13, Monadnock 7
Sunapee 18, Hinsdale 6
Boys’ Lacrosse
Oyster River-Newmarket 11, ConVal 3
Girls’ Lacrosse
John Stark-Hillsboro-Deering 12, ConVal 7
Boys’ Volleyball
Londonderry 3, Keene 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.