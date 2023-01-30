Keene Nordic competes at Coaches Series
The Keene High Nordic Ski team competed in the first of two NH Coaches Series races on Saturday at Waterville Valley. The boys placed 10th out of the 25 teams. Sully Sturtz led the Blackbirds, placing 19th. John Walton (54th), Donovan Carlson (65th) and Hyrum Pinegar (72nd) also shined for the Birds.
The girls’ team tied for sixth out of 24 teams, placing three skiers in the top 50. Ella Hoy finished 30th with Reagan Hoy coming in 38th. Beckley Wooster brought home 49th while Lily Hansen was 51st.
Keene travels to Lebanon on Wednesday for a four-team skate freestyle race.
Keene, ConVal compete at UNH Relays
The Keene High boys’ 4x400 relay team of Erik Nolan, Jack Bates, Nolan Gillis and Chris Stevens earned a fourth-place finish, starring for the Blackbirds at the UNH Relays on Saturday in Durham.
The quartet finished in three minutes, 49.92 seconds in the 14-team event — just three seconds off the pace of first-place Exeter. The same relay group also earned ninth in the 4x160, posting a 1:20.09.
Lucy Houston, Bri Hodgman, Anna Hildreth and McKenna Castor were 15th in the girls’ 4x160 at 1:36.08. Houston, Hodgman and Castor were joined by Ava Streed to earn 13th in the 4x400, finishing in 4:50.91.
In the Division 2 meet, the ConVal 4x160-meter team of seniors Ryan Charron and Nathaniel Mao, along with freshmen Cole Bouchard and Mason Deschenes finished 10th in 1:27.74. The 4x400-meter team, consisting of Charron, Mao, Deschenes and sophomore William Simard finished 10th in a time of 4:12.03.
Keene wrestlers fifth at Concord meet
The Keene High Wrestling team earned fifth place out of 29 teams that competed at the Capital City Classic on Saturday in Concord.
The Blackbirds brought home three individual third places, with Carter Trubiano (126 pounds), Carter Spencer (132 pounds), Jason Canavan (285 pounds) and Silas Runez (106 pounds) each medaling in their respective weight classes. In the 160-pound class, senior Jack Hebert brought home fourth and Evan Ray earned fifth at 220 pounds.
Monadnock girls’ hoops back in win column
The Monadnock girls’ basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 45-37 win over Newport on Friday night in Swanzey Center.
The Huskies (5-7) took a 26-17 lead into the break.
Regan Kidney led Monadnock with 11 points while Shaylee Branon chipped in with 10 points. Bailee Soucia poured in nine points while Breanne Lawrence led the charge on the boards and added seven points.
The Huskies travel to face Stevens Tuesday in Claremont.
— Sentinel Staff
