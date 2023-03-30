The Keene State softball team has had a tough go of late and the tough going continued on Wednesday. The Owls dropped both games of a doubleheader at Springfield, 8-1 and 8-0 in six innings, on the road.
Keene State (4-10) has lost each of its last seven games and has scored four runs over its last five games.
Springfield jumped in front early in the opener, plating four runs in the first inning and two more in the second.
The Owls got one back in the third after singles from Amanda Cerretani and CC Chadwick set the table for an RBI, bases-loaded walk for Liv Whittier. A double play would end the opportunity and Keene State would muster just one more hit the rest of the game.
Mia Ferry hurled four innings in relief of starter Lilah Demmy. Ferry allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Keene State could manage just two base hits in the finale and were held hitless until Kristen Acocella and Chadwick broke through with singles in the sixth.
Springfield broke the game open with a four-run fifth to make it 7-0 and ended it with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth.
Keene State hosts UMass-Boston on Saturday for a doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s golf places second in Orlando invitational
The Franklin Pierce University women’s golf team took second place at the Golden Knights-Orlando Invitational on Tuesday afternoon, finishing the two-round event with a team score of 625 (+41) at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
Six total teams participated in the event, with the Ravens finishing behind top squad Eckerd College (292-288-580). The field of 39 golfers also featured familiar opponents from Stonehill, Saint Rose and Saint Anselm.
Sophomore Kesinee Prukmathakul helped the Ravens’ scoring by placing tied for 3rd, shooting a two-round score of 147 (76-71) for her fourth top-five finish this year. Senior Alia Godek cracked the top ten individually with an 8th place finish, scoring a card of 158 (78-80).
Women’s golf will compete in the AIC Spring Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Wintonbury Hills Golf Course in Bloomfield, Conn.
