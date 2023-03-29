The Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse team earned its first conference victory of the season, defeating AIC 10-8 on Tuesday in Springfield, Mass.
The Ravens (4-3, 1-2) faced an early 2-1 deficit but went on to score the next five goals to pace them to a 9-5 lead heading into halftime.
Caleb Ikkela led the way with a career-high five goals on seven shots on goal. Owen McCormack had five assists for the Ravens.
Franklin Pierce scored just once in the second half, but shut things down defensively in the fourth quarter. Mike Masterpolo made nine saves in net for the Ravens.
Sean Daly added a goal and three assists.
Franklin Pierce hosts Saint Anselm on April 5.
Owls no match for No. 18 Amherst
The Keene State women’s lacrosse team was little trouble for No. 18 Amherst as the Owls lost 16-2 on Tuesday in Amherst.
Senior midfielder Haile Ratajack extended her goal-scoring streak to five games. The Brewster, N.Y.-native has played 35 games throughout her collegiate career and has scored at least one goal in all but one game.
Chase Gengras also scored for the Owls (1-7).
Keene State is back in action Saturday when it hosts Eastern Connecticut.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.