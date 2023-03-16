The Keene State men’s lacrosse couldn’t keep up with unbeaten Clarkson, falling 14-8 on Wednesday afternoon in Davenport, Fla.
The Owls (1-4) fell behind on five unanswered goals in the first half before Andrew Miller got KSC on the board in the second quarter with an unassisted marker. Clarkson (5-0) would tab the next three goals before Colby Quiet made it 8-2.
Miller finished with three goals for the Owls, while Rex Maccarini netted two goals and picked up two assists in the loss. Cooper Cioffi also scored for Keene State.
Owls goalie Charlie Giuliotti made nine saves and had eight ground balls. Keene State is back in action on March 22 at home against Nichols.
Keene State baseball picks up shutout in twin bill split in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Senior pitchers Patrick McKeighan and Dean Ruzich combined to toss 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five to help lead the Keene State College baseball team to a 3-0 victory over Worcester State University in the second of two games Wednesday night at Griffith Field as part of the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach. It was the Owls’ first shutout win of the season, and was a much-needed result after KSC dropped the opener 11-1, being held to four hits while also allowing eight runs in the seventh inning.
Keene State softball wins one, loses one with doubleheader split
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Sophomore Liv Whittier continued her torrid start to the season with a pair of multiple hit games, going 4-for-5 with a triple on the day, as the Keene State College softball team split a pair of games for the third consecutive day at the Fastpitch Dreams Classic at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. The Owls surrendered seven runs in the last two innings to fall to Worcester State University 9-1 before rebounding to pound the University of Maine-Farmington 13-3 (5 innings) behind a 19-hit attack.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.