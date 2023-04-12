Keene State baseball has five-game win streak snapped at Castleton
The Keene State baseball team had its five game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss at Castleton on Tuesday.
The Owls (13-12) have won eight of their last ten games and have lost just two games since the calendar turned to April.
Jonathan Chatfield homered in the first inning to put the Owls in front, but Castleton responded with home run in the bottom half. Another home run in the second put the Spartans up 3-1 before adding insurance runs in the third and the fifth. Chatfield finished 2-for-4, as did Brendan Eaton.
Brendan Muhs took the loss on the mound, falling to 0-5 on the season. He allowed four runs on six hits, striking out two and allowing two free passes.
Keene State travels to Roger Williams today at 3:30 p.m.
KSC men’s lax throttles Castleton
Seven Owls scored multiple goals as the Keene State men’s lacrosse team took care of business to defeat Castleton 19-6 on Tuesday in Keene.
Andrew Miller led the Owls (6-4, 4-0 LEC) with three goals.
Rex Maccarini, Connor Woods, Giacomo Tedone, Colby Quiet, Brendan DiSilva and Jack Ansart all scored twice.
Sebastian Foresi scored and added three assists. Miller and Woods also added two assists.
The Owls host UMass-Boston on Saturday.
Keene State women’s lax tops UHart, Ratajack ties career-high
Senior midfielder Haile Ratajack scored eight goals to match a career high as the Keene State women’s lacrosse team defeated Hartford 18-13 on Tuesday in West Hartford, Conn.
Leading 9-8 at halftime, the Owls (4-8) surged ahead in the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks 6-2 in the frame. Ratajack scored five times in the second half. She has 34 on the season.
Mindy St. Marie added three goals and two assists while Tess Brown and Chase Gengras each added two goals. Hannah Dworkin had a goal and six assists. Jackie DeAngelis had a goal and three assists.
Kara Moriarty made 11 saves in net.
Keene State travels to Western Connecticut on Saturday.
Franklin Pierce softball takes two from Southern New Hampshire
Sabrina Gonzalez hurled a three-hit shutout in the opener and the Ravens walked off in the finale as the Franklin Pierce softball team took both games of a doubleheader against Southern New Hampshire on Tuesday in Rindge.
Gonzalez faced just 25 batters in the 6-0 opening game win. She struck out only one batter, but allowed no walks. Melissa Konopinski went 2-for-3 and drove in five runs behind a pair of doubles.
The Ravens (24-11, 8-2 NE10) made it a little more dramatic in the second game, walking off 9-8 winners. Pierce went ahead 5-0 after three innings and was up 7-4 after five following a pair of two-run homers off the bat of Haley Bigwood. SNHU fought back with one in the fourth and three in the fifth. The Penmen took the lead with a four-run sixth.
Bigwood drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to even the game at 8-8. In the bottom of the seventh, Bella Williams singled up the middle to give the Ravens their fifth-straight victory.
Pierce hosts Pace on Saturday for a doubleheader.
Demmy helps KSC softball earn doubleheader split at Plymouth
Starting pitcher Lilah Demmy hurled a gem to give the Keene State softball team a 3-1 win in the opener before falling 6-3 in the evening finale in a doubleheader split at Plymouth State on Tuesday.
Plymouth struck in the first on a basehit and an error, but Demmy dominated the rest of the way in the first game. She allowed only five hits, worked around four walks and struck out four. She moved to 3-4 on the season. Her sacrifice fly in the fourth inning put the Owls up 2-1.
Grace Hallett was 2-for-3, the only Owl with multiple hits in the opener.
Keene State took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third of the finale. Amanda Cerretani drove in two runs with a single, and was knocked home on a base hit from Hallett.
Plymouth State answered with three runs in the bottom of the third, and scored three more in the sixth t take the win.
Molly Murray and Cerrtani were each 3-for-4 for the Owls. Sara Cote was 2-for-3.
Mia Ferry threw five innings, allowing five runs — four earned — on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
— Sentinel Staff
