Ravens men’s basketball chalks 3rd straight win
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce men’s basketball team kept the ball rolling in the right direction at The Fieldhouse Tuesday evening and enjoyed a 77-69 non-conference victory over the College of Staten Island.
The win is the third straight for the Ravens, who improve to 10-7 (5-5 NE10) on the season.
The first half began as a game of leapfrog between the two teams, with six lead changes across the opening 10 minutes. Trailing the Dolphins, 19-12, nearing the midway point, the Ravens powered back to tie-up the contest on a 7-0 run, which included a three-pointer from freshman JB Mukeba and a layup from sophomore Wol Maiwen.
From a 24-19 deficit, the Ravens made it a 27-all game with an 8-3 run, with seven of the points belonging to the combined efforts of Antonio Chandler and Theisan Lee. Pierce eventually pulled ahead for good on a final-seconds three-point jumper from Maiwen, closing out the first 20 minutes with a 32-29 lead for the Ravens.
In the second half, the Ravens began to heat up with an 11-0 run which included points from five different players — Mohamad Traore, Sean Bresnan, Wol Maiwen, freshman RJ Delahaye and Mohamad Traore. From there, the Ravens kept the Dolphins at bay, and marched on to the 77-69 victory after making four free throws in the final minute.
Men’s basketball will look to make it four in a row on the road at American International on Saturday for an early evening matchup beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Ravens men’s hockey falls, 4-2, to Anna Maria
WINCHENDON, Mass. — The rough times rolled on for the Franklin Pierce men’s hockey team Tuesday night, as the Ravens dropped their sixth straight decision to Anna Maria College, 4-2, at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
The Ravens looked confident out of the gate and at the 11:24 mark of the first period senior defender Stephen Jacobs sent a slapshot on a power-play to give Pierce the 1-0 lead. Through the first 20 minutes played, the one-goal lead would stand for Franklin Pierce, despite being outshot by a 12-8 margin.
Graduate forward Anthony Nikolopoulos extended the Raven lead to 2-0 at the 5:42 mark, also on the man-advantage. However, Anna Maria cut the Raven lead in half on a goal from Giovani Perillo at 16:13 and the second period would end at 2-1.
In the final stanza, Anna Maria’s Aryan Batra took advantage of a loose puck in the low slot and sent a shot top-corner at the 3:01 mark of the period, tying the contest up at 2-2. With 3:29 left to play, Anna Maria scored the go-ahead goal and shortly thereafter, the contest would be put on ice with an empty netter, rounding out the 4-2 final score.
Brogan McDonald, despite the loss, stood out for the Ravens in net after closing the door on 38-of-41 shots faced, making a series of strong saves throughout the evening.
The Ravens, 8-11 (5-4 NE10), kick off an NE10 weekend series with Saint Michael’s College on Friday at 7:10 p.m.
