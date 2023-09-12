ConVal football shuts out Epping
The ConVal football team picked up its second win of the season, shutting out Epping-Newmarket 14-0 on Monday night in Peterborough. The game was postponed to Monday after storms on Friday night.
Rain played a factor again on Monday night, with the Cougars (2-0) holding strong in the mud to keep their opponents off the board.
Kendrick Edwards scored on a 96-yard touchdown reception and Sammy Davis plunged in from two yards out to give the Cougars all the offense they needed.
ConVal is 2-0 for the first time since 2017, when the Cougars started 4-0. The Cougars face a massive road test against Division III power Trinity (2-0) on Friday in Manchester.
KHS golf goes 2-1 at Derryfield CC
The Keene High golf team went 2-1 in a four-team match on Monday at Derryfield Country Club.
The Blackbirds shot 198, topping Salem (213) and Manchester Central (229). Bedford shot 185 to sweep the match.
Keene’s Ben Greenwald tied for medalist, carding a 1-over 35, tying Bedford’s Wade Thompson.
Jack Cahill and Liam Crisman each carded a 40, while Trenton Hill (41) and Nolan Cahill (42) factored into the scoring. All eight Blackbirds scored 43 or lower on the day. Jett Giza also shot a 42, while Taylor Miller and Kaleb Darwin each carded a 43.
Conant boys soccer cruises to win
The Conant boys soccer team continued its torrid scoring pace, topping Wilton-Lyndeborough 6-0 on Monday in Jaffrey.
Tom Harvey put the Orioles (3-1) on the board in the 10th minute. Manny Hodgson doubled the advantage 10 minutes later on a headed ball off a Josh DiPasquale cross. Just a minute later, Connor Eagan made it a 3-0 game on an assists from Ben Sawyer. Eagan later added a second goal while Sawyer also found the back of the net. Kayden Colby also scored for Conant.
The Orioles, who have outscored opponents 11-2 in their last two games, will host Fall Mountain (1-2) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain volleyball gets first win
The Fall Mountain volleyball team certainly earned its first win of the season. The Wildcats traveled nearly three hours up to North Conway, battling Kennett through five sets for a 3-2 win on Monday.
The Wildcats (1-2) dropped each of the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-21 before rallying back to take the next three sets — 25-21, 25-23, 15-10 — to steal the win.
“It was a very long bus ride and it took us a little time to wake up. I’m very proud of the kids for overcoming their early frustration, changing the flow of momentum, and picking up this win. It’s a real testament to their character and resilience,” coach Michelle Swift said via email.
Jordyn Cheney had 17 points, five aces, three assists and a kill for Fall Mountain. Addy Ratner had 16 points, six aces, two blocks and a kill. Eden Haynes added 12 points, five aces and two digs. Cora Buswell finished with nine digs.
Fall Mountain travels to face Winnisquam on Thursday.
MRHS field hockey shut out by Stevens
The Monadnock field hockey team got another strong performance in goal from Makayla Harwood, but the Huskies scoring struggles continued in a 3-0 loss to Stevens on Monday.
Harwood made 11 saves. Stevens had an 16-6 advantage in penalty corners in the game.
Charleigh Bohannon and Eliza Harwood led the Huskies (0-5), who are back in action on Friday at Hopkinton.
Other scores from Monday
Girls soccer
Hinsdale 3, Epping 2
Girls volleyball
Hollis-Brookline 3, Keene 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.