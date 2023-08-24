Conant
Division IV
Home course: The Shattuck Golf Course
Home matches: Sept. 14; Sept. 21
Last year’s record: 25-3, 7th in D-IV Tournament
Key returners: Braeden Dion, 10; Marcus Somero; Kaiden Charron, 10; Tristin Herr, 11
Outlook: The Orioles began the preseason without a head coach after enjoying one of their better seasons in recent memory a year ago. A young core returns, headed by sophomore Braeden Dion, who carded a 90 at the Division IV Tournament last season. Marcus Somero shot a 92 at last year’s state tournament.
ConVal
Head Coach: Mike Young
Division III
Home course: Crotched Mountain Golf Course
Home matches: Aug. 24; Sept. 13; Sept. 18
Last year’s record: 15-12, T-7th in D-III Tournament
Key returners: Kermit Pope, 12; Caden Robbins, 12; Owen Conway, 10
Outlook: The Cougars qualified for the Division III Tournament for the first time in a decade under Mike Young’s guidance last season. ConVal was paced last season by Wyatt Burbank, who has since graduated after finishing third in the Division III Individual Tournament last year. Kiernan King, who was a top-five player last season, left for Hebron Academy in Maine. Seniors Kermit Pope and Caden Robbins and sophomore Owen Conway return after factoring into the scoring at last year’s state tournament.
Fall Mountain
Head Coach: Jason Lintner
Division IV
Home Course: Hooper Golf Course
Home matches: Sept. 5; Sept. 7; Sept. 12
Last year’s record: 21-6, 8th in D-IV Tournament
Key Returners: Jon Grenier, 12; Camden Fuller, 12; Owen Tetu, 10
Newcomers to watch: Ledger Willett, 11; Porter Willett, 12; Bella Bowman, 9
Outlook: The graduation of Mitchell Cormier, who won an individual state tournament as a sophomore and led the Wildcats for most of his tenure in Langdon and is SNHU-bound, has created a hole to fill atop Jason Lintner’s lineup card. But the Wildcats will still aim to be in the top eight teams in the division to qualify for the state tournament behind the senior leadership of Jon Grenier and Camden Fuller.
Keene
Head Coach: Nick Sarsfield
Division I
Home Course: Bretwood Golf Course
Home matches: Sept. 7; Oct. 2
Last year’s record: 21-5; 3rd in D-I Tournament
Key returning players: Ben Greenwald, 12; Jack Cahill, 12; Nolan Cahill, 10; Sam Howe, 11
Outlook: The Blackbirds lost a key chunk of their lineup from last year’s top-three finish in Division I, with Sam Timmer, twins Jonah and Orion Murphy and Leo Ballaro all departing. But Keene figures to reload with seniors Ben Greenwald and Jack Cahill atop the card. Nolan Cahill leads a group of energized youth looking to fill the holes. Nolan Cahill was medalist in the team’s opening match on Aug. 23, carding a 2-over 39 on Bretwood North’s front nine against Concord and Merrimack.
Monadnock
Head Coach: Rich Tasho
Division IV
Home Course: Bretwood Golf Course
Home matches: Aug. 24; Sept. 21; Sept. 27
Last year’s record: 10-18, missed D-IV Tournament
Key returning players: Spencer Hickman, 11
Newcomers to watch: Garrett Clark, 9; Jack Colbert, 9; Connor Smith, 9
Outlook: The Huskies are a young squad. The team graduated three seniors from last season, including No. 1 Gabe Hill who was a top-20 individual player in Division IV last season, and will replace them with three freshman joining the ranks. Freshman Garrett Clark figures to be the team’s No. 1 heading into the first match of the season according to head coach Rich Tasho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.