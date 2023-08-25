Keene
Division II
Head coach: Shannon Topa, fourth season
Last year’s record: 1-15, missed D-II Tournament
Key returning players: Rylee Day, 12, MID; Jocelyn Downing, 11, FWD
Newcomers to watch: Ella Bates, 10, FWD; Kaylee Lougee, 10, MID
Outlook: The Blackbirds rebuild turns to a new chapter after graduating 13 seniors from last year’s squad. Only five varsity players return, headed by senior captain Rylee Day who scored two goals from the midfield last season. Jocelyn Downing is the team’s leading returning goal scorer after finding the twine three times last season. Keene is in its second season in Division II and playoff eligible after petitioning down from Division I. “We have strength in our forwards, so we are setting expectations high with our attackers,” said head coach Shannon Topa.
ConVal
Division II
Head coach: Hagen Wegmuller, first season
Last year’s record: 4-12, missed D-II Tournament
Key returning players: Tasha MacNeil, 12, DEF; Abby Rodenhiser, 12, DEF; Abi Lussier, 12, MID; Hannah Daniels, 11, MID; Allie Burgess, 11, MID; Eliza Bull, 11, FWD; Haley Matthewson, 10, MID; Clara Wilsher, 10, MID
Outlook: First-year head coach Hagen Wegmuller is looking to implement a possession-based style of play for a Cougars team that graduated just two players from last season and has a strong young core returning. ConVal has goals to return to the postseason. “In an effort to give everyone a chance to get to know one another, we practiced over the summer,” said Wegmuller. “The players gave up their spare time and rearranged their schedules to participate. Moral is high and everyone is looking forward to the season.”
Conant
Division III
Head coach: Devon Spirka, second season
Last year’s record: 8-9, lost first round in D-III Tournament
Key returners: Irelynd Aucoin, 12; Jess Ang, 11; Riley Vitello, 10; Ava Rollins, 10
Outlook: The Orioles were a young squad last year with only 14 girls on the roster and many of them were underclassmen. Conant still made the playoffs after a .500 regular season and nearly advanced into the quarterfinals, falling 2-1 to No. 5 seed Bishop Brady in the tournament. Irelynd Aucoin, an all-state honorable mention, leads a group that returns with more experience.
Fall Mountain
Division III
Head coach: George Tsitsonis, second season
Last year’s record: 7-9, lost first round D-III Tournament
Key returners: Mariella Tsitsonis, 11, MID; Selah Fredrick, 11, FWD; Kendal Cote, 11, Sophie Grillone, 10, ATT; Aubrey Thomas, 10, ATT; Charlotte Reilly, 10, ATT;
Newcomers to watch: Lydia Vogel, 9, MID; Emma King, 10, DEF; Siera King, 10, DEF
Outlook: Fall Mountain still is young, with no seniors on the roster, but last year’s sophomore class earned valuable experience in qualifying for the Division III Tournament. Mariella Tsitsonis is a very creative attacking midfielder who scored seven goals with nine assists last year. With returner Selah Fredrick up top the Wildcats have a strong one-two offensive punch while sophomores Sophie Grillone, Aubrey Thomas and Charlotte Reilly will provide offensive support. Skyelar Blanchard, Emma Putnam Addey Royce and Maddy Hawkins will make up the backline in front of returning keeper Kendal Cote. “After lots of off-season work by the majority of the team, the expectation this year is to embark on a deeper playoff run,” said head coach George Tsitsonis.
Monadnock
Division III
Head coach: Rich Hirtle, third season
Last year’s record: 8-9, lost first round in D-III Tournament
Captains: Regan Kidney; Julianna Joslyn
Key returners: Regan Kidney, 12, MID; Julianna Joslyn, 12, MID; Shaylee Branon, 11, ATT; Cainen Avery, 11, DEF/ATT; Tiannah Hull, 11, DEF; Arianna Drouin, 11, MID
Newcomers to watch: Harper Blood, 9, DEF/ATT; Taylor Faulkner, 9, DEF; Jezalinnah Fusco, 10, MID; Gracie Dean, 9, GK.
Outlook: The Huskies are led by a strong junior class that possesses a lot of athleticism all over the pitch, with a pair of seniors planted in the midfield and rising youth coming up the ranks. Regan Kidney and Julianna Joslyn will be leaders in the middle of the field, with speedy junior Shaylee Branon playing up as an attacking midfielder. Freshmen Harper Blood, Taylor Faulkner and Gracie Dean all should factor into the mix on varsity this season, with Dean stepping in on day one as the starting keeper.
Hinsdale
Division IV
Head coach: Sam Kilelee, sixth season
Last year’s record: 9-8, lost first round D-IV Tournament
Key returners: Addy Nardolillo, 12, GK/MID; Brooke Pagach, 12, FWD
Outlook: The Pacers have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and last year were one win short of hosting a tournament game. They return two of their most important pieces from last year’s squad, seniors Brooke Pagach and Addy Nardolillo as they seek a third-straight playoff berth and the program’s first playoff win in more than a decade.
