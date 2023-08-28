Keene
Head Coach: Michelle Tiani, 16th season
Last year’s record: 8-9-1, lost in D-I quarterfinals
Key returners: Tessa Pearson, 12, MID/FWD; Trinity Williamson, 12, GK; Sofia Miller, 11, FWD/MID; Cece Walier, 11, FWD; Avery Allaire, 11, DEF
Newcomers to watch: Harper Zalaski, 10, FWD; McKenna Nelson, 10, MID; Olive Thatcher, 10, FWD/MID; Emily Antosiewicz, 10, DEF
Outlook: The Blackbirds have made the postseason in each of the last two seasons and hosted an NHIAA playoff game last season before falling in the quarterfinals to No. 1 seed Winnacunnet. The Blackbirds graduated a key core of seniors from a year ago, but return their two leading goal scorers — Tessa Pearson and Sofia Miller — and third-team all-state goalie Trinity Williamson. With just three seniors, the team is young, but head coach Michelle Tiani is excited about the potential her junior and sophomore classes are showing as the Birds seek another playoff berth.
ConVal
Head coach: Kelly Shirk, third season
Last year’s record: 1-13, missed D-II playoffs
Key returners: Ellen Rupp, 12; Morgan Norby, 12; Ella Morris, 12; Emily Vanderpool, 12
Newcomers to watch: Ronia Foecking, 11, GK
Outlook: The Cougars graduated nine seniors from last year’s group, including Division II all-state first-teamer Laramie Wilson and second-teamer Lydia Cleveland. Junior captain Ronia Foecking takes over in goal for Cleveland, who eclipsed the 200-career saves mark. The Cougars will be looking for a little more offense this season after scoring just 10 goals a year ago.
Conant
Head coach: Susan Graage, first season
Last year’s record: 10-5, lost in D-III quarterfinals
Key returners: Maddie Bergeron, 12; Graecen Kirby, 12; Sophia Spingola, 10; Abby Quill, 12
Outlook: The Orioles bring back all but one player from last year’s quarterfinal trip, including second-year captains Maddie Bergeron and Graecen Kirby. Bergeron was a D-III first team all-state selection a season ago. Sophomore Sophia Spingola returns after leading the team with 14 goals a year ago while senior Abby Quill returns for her second season in goal. Natalie Lambert, Haley Dubois, Katie Weidner, Maicee Peard, Megan Newton and Ella Weinhold round out the Orioles’ nine seniors on a team that is full of playoff potential.
Monadnock
Head coach: Kelly Smith, first season
Last year’s record: 2-12, missed D-III playoffs
Key returners: Makayla Harwood, 12; Eliza Harwood, 12; Serenity Mapes, 12; Charleigh Bohannon, 10
Newcomers to watch: Jillian Ellis, 9; Lydia Sutherland, 9
Outlook: Kelly Smith, a 2001 Keene State grad inducted into both the Keene State Hall of Fame and Little East Conference Hall of Fame after a two-time LEC Player of the Year career, takes over on the sideline for the Huskies. She inherits a Monadnock program looking for a return to former success it found under Pam Loney. The Huskies made three straight trips to the final four from 2015-17, but have not made the postseason since. Makayla Harwood, was an honorable mention for D-III all-state while top scorer Charleigh Bohannon also returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.