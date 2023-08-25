Keene
Division I
Head Coach: Dan Robel, second season
Last year’s record: 3-13, Missed D-I Tournament
Captains: Will Fauth, Trevor Voisine
Key returners: Trevor Voisine, 12, FWD; Will Fauth, 11, MID; Fitch Hennessey, 11, CB; Nathan Malay, 11, MID; Blake Shollenberger, 11, GK.
Newcomers to watch: Greyson Ansevin-Allen, 11, MID; Bryan Blonshine, 11, FWD.
Outlook: The Blackbirds are a young team with a solid junior core after graduating 10 seniors from last year’s roster. Head coach Dan Robel reports numbers in the program are up this fall, with 60 kids trying out. Senior Trevor Voisine is back up front after missing a chunk of last season due to injury. Juniors Will Fauth and Fitch Hennessey each bring three years of varsity experience to the pitch. “We expect to take a giant step this year and set ourselves up for an amazing 2024 season,” Robel said, noting the team has goals to make the tournament for the first time since 2019.
ConVal
Division II
Head Coach: Nel Lima, first season
Last year’s record: 14-4, lost in D-II semifinals
Key returning players: Aidan McClusky, 12, DEF; Jack Harris, 12, DEF; Braden Boice, 10, DEF; Owen Halliday, 11, GK; Sean Cattigan, 12, MID; Max Cail, 10, MID; Garrett Rosseau, 11, FWD.
Newcomers to watch: Ollie Dumas, 11, MID; Ryan Close, 11, FWD/MID; Esben Anderson, 10; Harlan Bielagus, 9; River Allen, 9.
Outlook: The Cougars have their third head coach in as many seasons and a largely young group that will be built from the back. Head coach Nel Lima is excited about his team’s speed, with seniors Aidan McClusky and Jack Harris holding down the backline in front of netminder Owen Halliday. ConVal was a Final Four team a year ago and is just three years removed from back-to-back state championships.
Conant
Division III
Head Coach: Tom Harvey, fourth season
Last year’s record: 13-4-1, lost in D-III quarterfinals
Key returning players: Josh DiPasquale, 12; Ben Sawyer, 11; Thomas Harvey, 12; Ben Ramirez, 12.
Outlook: The Orioles have made it to the NHIAA Division III quarterfinals in each of the last two seasons after having not made the playoffs since 2016. Scoring threat Josh DiPasquale fronts a Conant team looking to take things one step further.
Fall Mountain
Division III
Head Coach: Justin Parrott, fourth season
Last year’s record: 5-10-1, lost first round in D-III Tournament
Key returning players: Aiden Belden, 12, MID; Aidan Parrott, 12, GK
Outlook: The Wildcats said goodbye to a small, but solid senior class that made back-to-back trips to the NHIAA Division III Tournament led by all-state honorable mention Derek Bader. Seniors Aidan Parrott is back in goal with Aiden Belden also back in the midfield. They are joined on the roster by four other seniors — Ian Gould, Zachary King, Braydon Lockhart and Ian Smith.
Monadnock
Division III
Head coach: John Naso, third season
Last year’s record: 0-15, missed D-III playoffs
Captain: Mason Hill
Key returning players: Mason Hill; Dean Kangas; Kamden Duffy; AJ Givetz; Connor Blake
Newcomers to watch: Jacob Parrott
Outlook: The Huskies are in search of their first victory since 2019. Monadnock will field a JV team for the first time in a long time according to head coach John Naso. “We want to be competitive in our matches,” said Naso.
Hinsdale
Division IV
Head coach: Syla Senagaloun, fifth season
Last year’s record: 6-10, first round loss in D-IV Tournament
Key returning players: Brayden Eastman, 12; Connor Clement, 12; Ryan Sweester, 11; Trey Corey, 11; John Winters, 11; Grady Jutras, 10; Hunter Taylor, 10.
Outlook: Seven seniors last season helped lift the Pacers to their first NHIAA Tournament since 2018 with a six-win campaign. But Hinsdale will be replacing Aidan Davis in the midfield and Noah Pangelinan on the back line.
