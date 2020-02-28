College hockey will take over Keene ICE this weekend with the ACHA Men’s Division II Northeast Regional Tournament bringing in 10 club hockey teams attempting to qualify for two spots in the national tournament.
The tournament, which starts Friday, features teams ranked Nos. 3 through 12 in the region. Club teams Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of New Hampshire, Northeastern University, Boston College, Roger Williams University, Boston University, Sacred Heart University, Bryant University, Westfield State University and Marist College make up the teams vying for the final two spots in the nationals later in March.
On Friday, there will be a pair of play-in games at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the winners advancing to the four semifinal games being held on Saturday. The starting times for Saturday’s games are 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The two championship games are set for Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACHA national championships in Frisco, Texas.
Keene State’s club hockey team earned an automatic bid to Frisco after it finished as one of the top two teams in the region. It won the Patriot Conference with an 8-3 victory over Boston University. Sixteen teams will compete in the national championships.