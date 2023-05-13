The Monadnock baseball team’s winning streak continued Friday with a 14-2 five-inning beating of Kearsarge on the road.
The Huskies grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the first, then added six more in the second, batting around.
Cam Olivo pitched one inning for Monadnock, while Kaden Smith pitched three.
The Huskies visit 5-4 Belmont Monday.
Blackbirds baseball tops Portsmouth 3-2
Keene High baseball grabbed a tight road victory in Portsmouth Friday afternoon, scoring twice late to beat Portsmouth high School 3-2.
The Blackbirds took flight behind strong pitching by Zak Whitney (five innings, two runs, seven strikeouts) and Brock Haynes (two scoreless innings for the win).
Shortstop Fitch Hennessey led the attack with a pair of hits, including a double.
Keene moved to 6-7 with the win. The Blackbirds host Pinkerton Saturday.
ConVal baseball falls to Merrimack Valley
Despite a late rally, ConVal baseball dropped a home tilt to Merrimack Valley, 7-4, Friday after falling behind early.
The Cougars gave up two in the first and three more in the third before bringing in an unearned run in the fourth. Merrimack scored twice more before the Cougars put across three more — all also unearned — in the last frame.
Zach Pease,Justin Borges and Brady Carpentier all had multiple hits for the Cougars. Joe Gutwein took the loss for ConVal.
ConVal, now 1-11, hosts Lebanon Monday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain baseball trounces Tigers
Fall Mountain topped Newport 11-3 Friday in Newport.
The Wildcats’ offense just kept coming, scoring in every frame but the sixth. Foster Willett homered and singled, knocking in two while Troy Tenney, Cole Garrow and Porter Willett each had a pair of hits.
On the mound, Mitch Cormier struck out 11 in a complete-game victory.
