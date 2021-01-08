This winter the Spofford Lake Association (SLA) is sponsoring the first annual Spofford Lake Ice Out Lottery, in which people can buy a lottery ticket and guess when ice will disappear from the lake.
The winning date will be determined by the SLA ice-out lottery committee. Consistent with previous precedent for state reporting, this will be the first date on which there is no visible ice anywhere on the lake surface at 2 p.m.
If there is more than one entry for the winning date, a single winner will be selected by a random drawing conducted by the committee.
The lottery will be 50-50. The SLA will divide its share of the proceeds with the Chesterfield Historical Society, which plans to put the money toward phase two of its Stone House Tavern Museum. One of the museum’s rooms will be dedicated to an extensive collection of Spofford Lake memorabilia.
Lottery tickets, which are $10 each, can be purchased only through the SLA website: https://spoffordlakeassociation.org/ICE-OUT-LOTTERY-PAGE
There is no limit to the number of tickets an individual can purchase.
The SLA and its many volunteers are dedicated to protecting, enhancing and sustaining the character of Spofford Lake.