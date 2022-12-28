Southwest Airlines Co. canceled almost two-thirds of its flights Tuesday, remaining hobbled by a massive winter storm that most major rivals were able to recover from with greater ease.

Southwest Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan called the storm “the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday evening. He said Southwest plans to operate just over one-third of its typical schedule in the coming days to allow crews to get into the right positions.

