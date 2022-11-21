The Andrews McMeel Universal website, which provides paid syndicated content including daily comics, puzzles and entertainment columns, has been down nationwide since late Friday.

As of The Sentinel’s press time this morning, today’s Non Sequitur, Wumo, Wallace the Brave and Doonesbury comic strips were still unavailable for print publication.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.