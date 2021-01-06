There are many yoga postures that can be great to use for at-home yoga practice. Book a virtual consultation with Michelle Davis to learn which postures are best for your unique needs; there are weekly yoga classes via Zoom Tuesdays and Thursday from 12:15 to 1 p.m. throughout January; it includes an optional guided meditation and pranayama practice from 1 to 1:15 p.m.
There is also an all-level yoga practice featuring sun salutations, strengthening standing postures, invigorating backbends, stress reducing spinal twists and a soothing cooling sequence with a melt-on-your-mat relaxation. To register, visit alohakeene.com/classes.
You can also join Davis for a vision board and yoga workshop on Sunday, Jan. 23, with special guest Jim Butler. Visit alohakeene.com/workshops-events to learn more.