“The mere act of freely sharing information and ideas brings about magic,” says Julianna Dodson, director of Keene’s annual Radically Rural summit.
Radically Rural seeks and shares innovative ideas to enhance livability in small cities and towns. The event’s annual Livability Slam, this year rebranded as the Solutions Slam, is a platform for passing along these ideas.
Event hosts the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and The Keene Sentinel are looking for the kind of ideas that are obvious and can effortlessly transform systems, ways of living and perspectives in a small town — the kind of ideas that make the audience think, “I should have thought of that!”
All are invited to share solutions at Radically Rural’s free keynote event on Sept. 28. Participants will have exactly one minute to put forward an idea, initiative, program or any approach to addressing rural issues for the chance to win a $500 cash prize for the audience-voted best solution.
“Connecting organizations and visionaries with shared interests amplifies the strength and resilience of ideas and actions, fostering much-needed change in our rural areas,” says Dodson, who notes that this year, participants will be granted an optional coaching session for practicing their idea pitch.
Event hosts share that, with this new approach, they aim to “lower barriers, enabling those who are deeply engaged in making a positive difference to share their experiences in real time, amidst a supportive and enthusiastic crowd of fellow innovators.”
The whirlwind event will be followed by a presentation from Chris Estes of the Aspen Institute on prosperity-centered rural development, all kicking off at 9 a.m. on The Colonial Theatre’s Mainstage.
