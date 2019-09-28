Fall Zumba Gold classes set for Tuesdays and Thursdays in Keene
An eight-week Zumba Gold session is in session. Classes will be held in the gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This aerobic dance program led by Pam Durkin is designed for older adults and beginners and features Latin and pop music.
Cost is $48 for 16 classes. The first class may be tried for free.
To register, call the Keene Recreation Center at 357-9829 or go to https://ci.keene.nh.us/parks-recreation.
New tai chi class begins in October
A tai chi course for beginners will start Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Westminster Institute on Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. The course is hosted by Westminster Cares and will be taught by Ben Daviss, a senior instructor with the New Hampshire-based, nonprofit Oriental Healing Arts Association.
The group will meet weekly for an hour. The cost is $5 for each session but the introductory class on Oct. 8 is free.
To learn more or to register, contact Donna Dawson, director of Westminster Cares, at 802-722-3607 or e-mail wecares@sover.net.
Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Hinsdale Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, Sept. 30: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed red potatoes, diced carrots, orange.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Pork sirloin stew with a biscuit, Brussels sprouts, baked apple slices.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Barbecue beef steak, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, vanilla pudding with peaches and cream.
Thursday, Oct. 3: Roast pork with gravy, boiled parsley potatoes, butternut squash, applesauce cake.
Friday, Oct. 4: Beef burgundy with mushrooms and onions, rotini noodles, whole beets, pineapple tidbits.
American House to host activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Monday, Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m., sit ‘n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss; 11 a.m., walking club; 12:30 p.m., mahjong; 1:15 p.m., table top Yahtzee; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, dementia presentation; 1 p.m., bingo; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance; 3:15 p.m., bell choir; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Wednesday, Oct. 2: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss, Catholic rosary and communion; 11 a.m., walking club; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, Oct. 3: 9:30 a.m. balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, balloon volleyball; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., bingo, move for thought; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance; 3 p.m., toad in the hole game; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., documentary.
Friday, Oct. 4: 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss; 11 a.m., walking club; 12:30 p.m., bridge; 1 p.m., name that tune; 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., Connect 4; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., arm chair travel.
Saturday, Oct. 5: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii bowling; 1 p.m., bingo; 3 p.m., ladder ball; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Sunday, Oct. 6: 9:15 a.m., bus to Saint Bernard’s; 9:30 a.m., bus to UCC, Saint James; 12:45 and 1:45 p.m., scenic ride to Jaffrey and Troy; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater; 3:30 p.m., performance by Ethan Stone.
Cribbage games offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Information: Jan Lecuyer, 354-3255.
Bellows Falls center hosts meals, activities
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The meal is served until sold out and is open to area seniors.
Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors over the age of 60, which includes a beverage. Information: 463-3907.
The following activities for seniors are offered at the senior center:
Basic tai chi for fall prevention: Fridays from 9-9:45 a.m.
Tai chi level II: Thursday from 12:15-1 p.m.
The Knit and Stitch group: meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The BFASC Quilters: meet the on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: is held every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games played.
Bellows Falls library to host tai chi classes
Senior Safe tai chi classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning at 11 a.m. in the top floor meeting room of the Rockingham Free Public Library, Certified instructor Leslie Lassetter will teach this gentle movement form from an ancient oriental tradition. Better balance, mindful movement and fall prevention are just a few of tai chi’s benefits. This program is free and open to the public.
The library is at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, and is wheelchair accessible. Information: 802-463-4270, programming @rockinghamlibrary.org or rockinghamlibrary.org.
Age In Motion programs continue
Age In Motion, an exercise program designed for older adults, is offered in various locations within the region. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance. Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays,
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.