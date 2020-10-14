Incumbent N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, and Denise Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican, are running for a two-year term in N.H. Senate District 9. Along with other communities, the district includes the local towns of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy. Dietsch and Ricciardi answered candidate questionnaires.