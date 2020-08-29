In early January, John Boudreau of Keene heard the first news of what we’d all eventually come to know as the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the time, reports from China about the new virus were unclear and often contradictory, but Boudreau had a suspicion this was serious and would eventually hit the United States.
As owner of the Vacuum Store in Keene, which also sells janitorial supplies such as cleaning fluids and disinfectants, face masks and latex gloves, Boudreau got on the phone with his wholesale distributor, knowing there would be a run on sanitizing products.
“I asked how much he had in stock of everything, and I said I wanted it all,” he said.
Sure enough, on Jan. 21, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the United States, in a man from Washington state who had traveled to Wuhan, China. Two days later, China locked down that city, and on Jan. 30, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.
The 64-year-old Boudreau filled his store in West Street Plaza with all the supplies — including boxes of toilet paper — and soon the nationwide panic buying began.
He was ready, but says he maintained three rules: no price gouging, he’d sell everything at pre-COVID prices; no hoarding, with rations on the amount customers could purchase; and the store would take care of local customers first. And, Boudreau adds, he also donated cleaning supplies, masks and gloves to Keene-area nonprofits, animal shelters, homeless shelters and individuals in need.
“We didn’t close at all; in fact, for the first months of the virus, we stayed open seven days a week,” he says. “If we had just been a vacuum store, we’d have never made it.”
For Boudreau, things have settled down quite a bit as panic-buying has receded somewhat, but the store is still well-stocked with supplies, not to mention the hundreds of vacuum cleaners he both sells and repairs.
His clever handling of the COVID-19 situation is in keeping with his life story, which shows his ability to adapt to changing situations and seize opportunities.
He was raised in Wilmington, Mass., a northwest Boston suburb, and after graduating from high school there, decided college wasn’t for him.
“I was always plenty smart but didn’t make good choices,” he admits.
He joined the Army at 18 and trained as a military policeman, serving for two years at the Panama Canal.
Returning home at 21, he enrolled at Northeastern University in Boston, attending its criminal justice program for three years but not graduating, while at the same time working a series of odd jobs.
A close Army buddy had become a cop in Claremont, and suggested he join the police department there. He was hired, and for 10 years served in many roles, including running its tactical unit, as well as a stint as an undercover narcotics agent working with the state’s drug enforcement program.
While there, he availed himself of various police training programs, eventually becoming a firearms instructor, as well as an expert in command-and-control SWAT tactics and the handling of explosives and booby traps. He also worked with juvenile offenders and served as the police prosecutor with the department. He figured that the more training he had, the better positioned he’d be for promotion and marketability for future jobs.
After Claremont, he worked at police departments in Ludlow and Norwich, Vt. During that time, he also joined the National Guard Mountain Infantry Division at Fort Ethan Allen in Vermont, serving as a sergeant and team leader in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.
Eventually, though, Boudreau wanted to expand his horizons career-wise, as well as his earning potential, and began looking for jobs outside of law enforcement. He came across a representative for the Electrolux Corp., the vacuum manufacturer, who persuaded him to become a salesman for the company.
“In my first month, I made two times what I made as a policeman,” he says. “I found out that I was a pretty good salesman.”
In 1994, Boudreau moved his Electrolux sales office to Keene.
“I was familiar with the town because I’d served as an undercover policeman with the drug task force here. I thought Keene was great.”
His business thrived, due in part, he says, to his “soft sell” approach. “I’m not a pushy salesman, I don’t like the high-pressure techniques. It’s my honesty that customers liked.”
While selling vacuum cleaners, he also learned how to clean carpets, a skill that led him to start a company, Double Bubble Carpet and Floor Care of Keene.
He explains that the name for that firm originated from his service as an MP in Panama, where one of their jobs was picking up drunk soldiers, the “double bubble” referring to the twin police lights on their vehicles. “We were called the Double Bubble Taxi Service.”
He says he ended his relationship with Electrolux over a management disagreement in 1998, and took over a franchise for Oreck, another vacuum cleaner company. He then expanded to represent additional vacuum manufacturers, as well as to offer repairs. His first store was on Main Street next to the post office, and it later relocated to Central Square. Eventually, it moved to its present location.
On Sept. 11, 2001, on his way to work, Boudreau heard about a plane crashing into the World Trade Center, and quickly went back home to watch the news.
“I turned it on just as the second plane hit the tower.”
He wanted to re-enlist in the Army but realized he was too old to re-up.
“I’m a fiercely patriotic person,” he says. “I wanted to help.”
A few years passed and in 2006, he learned that a military police unit had been transferred to the National Guard Armory on Hastings Avenue (now the West Keene location of the Keene Fire Department).
He went there, explained his background, and ended up being assigned to a combat military police unit in training in Mississippi. He was 50 years old, but his police and military experience and special training in SWAT operations, explosives and booby traps gave him an up, and he was reassigned his old rank of sergeant.
“I figured I could help keep the troops alive because of my SWAT training. I was one of the old guys,” he says. “They called me grandpa.”
The unit was deployed to Iraq in 2007 to help train Iraqi police.
On his first day there, while taking a shower at what was called an FOB (for “forward operating base”), a mortar attack began, and a man rushed in screaming, “Incoming! Incoming! Get to the bunker!”
Wrapped in only a towel, Boudreau scrambled to the bunker, racing barefoot over a field of sharp rocks. “After that, I slept every night with my boots on.”
The unit worked with Iraqi police on patrol, seeking out locations from which the enemy was operating, and gathering intelligence.
“It sucked,” he says. “It was not a good deployment.”
They were under frequent mortar attacks and threats from snipers. “We went to a lot of funerals. We lost six men KIA and 20 wounded.”
Boudreau recalls one mortar attack that started while he was on his computer, speaking with his family at home. “I ran to the bunker, but realized I’d not turned the computer off. They heard everything that went on.”
He and his unit returned from the deployment in June 2008. Boudreau said when he came back to Keene, he found he was a changed man, and not all for the better.
“When I got home, everything was so weird, so surreal,” he says, his experience in combat and under constant enemy fire having deeply affected him.
Because of his experience, he suffers from PTSD, and is on 100 percent disability with the Department of Veterans Affairs. His knees were crushed in an accident in Kuwait, causing constant pain. He also developed dyslexia after he returned, has short-term memory issues and finds it difficult to stay on-topic during conversations.
He says that his sense of humor helps as a way of dealing with stress, and the frequent bantering with customers at his store gives him ample opportunity to utilize it.
Despite all of his service-related difficulties, he doesn’t regret his volunteering to aid his country. “If I thought I could do it again, I would,” he says.
“You know, bad things happen to good people, but you have to keep going, and I’ve never given up.”