STRATHAM — A 20-year-old Berwick, Maine, man accused of murdering a 46-year-old woman at Timberland Sunday worked at the facility as a security employee and did not know the victim, according to court records. The woman who was killed was an employee of Timberland, the company has confirmed.
Robert Pavao waived arraignment Monday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He is being held without bail at the Rockingham County jail.
Pavao was arrested Sunday after police responded to 200 Domain Drive in Stratham at 4:30 p.m. in response to a 911 call, Associate Attorney General Jeff Strelzin said. Originally, authorities said police responded to reports of a stabbing, but Strelzin said he could not confirm that until the autopsy on the victim was completed. The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of her family members, according to authorities.
“It is with extreme sadness that we share news of the loss of a beloved member of the Timberland community,” Leslie Grundy, spokeswoman for Timberland, said in a statement released Monday. “The incident took place on Sunday, February 9th at our Stratham, New Hampshire headquarters. Police are actively investigating and have a suspect in custody; we are cooperating fully with authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones as they process this senseless tragedy.”
According to a criminal complaint, the first of two second-degree murder charges states Pavao knowingly caused the death of the woman by assaulting her. The second count states Pavao recklessly caused the death of the woman “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by assaulting her.”
Strelzin said the victim’s remains were found inside Timberland’s building but declined to state where specifically.
According to a court assessment interview report from the Rockingham County Department of Corrections, Pavao was employed full time by Securitas and provided security at Timberland and Lindt, which are located in the same industrial park. It states that he had no relationship to the alleged victim and he had worked there for four months.
“The investigation is less than 24 hours old,” Strelzin said. “Right now (what) authorities are doing is trying to piece together what connections, if any, existed between these two parties and that’s an ongoing process right now.”
Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said he couldn’t comment on the case as it is an ongoing investigation and interviews were still being conducted. A motion was filed to seal the affidavit in the case.
Results from an autopsy conducted Monday will not be available until Tuesday, Strelzin said.