According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks cause approximately 19,500 reported fires in the United States annually, and about 28 percent of those fires are on July 4.
In 2018, approximately 9,100 people nationwide went to hospital emergency rooms with fireworks-related injuries, the association stated. Of those injuries, 28 percent involved hands or fingers, 24 percent legs, 19 percent eyes, 15 percent head, face or ears, 4 percent arms, and 10 percent the trunk or other part of the body not already listed.
A brochure from the N.H Fire Marshal's Office recommends several steps people can take to be safe when setting off fireworks. Those include adhering to all safety information and warning labels that come with the products, having a water hose or fire extinguisher nearby, using fireworks on a level surface, wearing eye and ear protection, lighting only one device at a time and moving away quickly, keeping all spectators at a safe distance, and displaying fireworks away from anything that can burn or easily catch fire.
For fireworks that don't work once they are lit, stay away from them for 15 minutes and then either fill the device with water or place it in a bucket of water, the brochure states.