Roll call By Caleb Symons Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK Feb 17, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 Updated 13 min ago

The following is how city councilors voted on Keene's mask ordinance Thursday night:

For rescinding: Kate Bosley, Mike Giacomo, Mitchell Greenwald, Bryan Lake, Andrew Madison, Thomas Powers, Mike Remy (plus Mayor George Hansel to break the tie)

Against rescinding: Bettina Chadbourne, Randy Filiault, Gladys Johnsen, Philip Jones, Raleigh Ormerod, Bobby Williams, Catherine Workman

Absent: Kris Roberts