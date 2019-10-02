Name: Robert S. Crowell
Age: 67
How long have you lived in Keene: 67 years
Family: 1 son, 2 grandson’s
Education: Keene High School graduate
Occupation: Retired Captain — Keene Fire Dept., part time Fire Instructor for the N.H. Fire Academy
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Sqd. 4. Sons of The American Legion Post 4 Color Guard, Keene American Legion Band, National Eagle Scout Assn.
Public/government service: Selective Service Board 3, Captain Troy Fire Dept.
1. Why are you running for a ward seat on the City Council?
To bring new ideas to the council.
2. What’s an issue of particular importance to residents of your ward — more than to the city in general — and how would you address it?
Taxes. Cut spending. Bring in more industry to expand the tax base.
3. What should the council’s role be in trying to make the city more attractive for business?
Stop making it so hard to build here by not over regulating them.
4. What issue doesn’t get enough attention by city leaders?
I think our roads and streets still need a lot more work done to them.